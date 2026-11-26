Are you planning to host Christmas this year?

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It’s a pleasure when people get together, but usually, all that joy can fade quickly if you’re in charge of preparing the feast, setting everything up and wanting things to be as perfect as possible.

Whether you’re planning something formal, casual, or even in between, it isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Hosting is something Melissa Leong is all too familiar with, so naturally, we asked her for her tips for the big day.

The first? “Don’t overextend yourself.”

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“Keep it simple, ask for help, and be okay about turning people down politely. Everyone’s busy at this time of the year, and the people who love you will understand,” she tells us.

When it comes to hosting, Melissa Leong believes when you can, you should take a load off! (Credit: Supplied)

Keeping things stress-free is why she’s partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts to help hosts relax. IHG Hotels & Resorts’ research found that in the last 12 months, Aussies spent an average of 22 hours planning, preparing, hosting and cleaning up after major celebrations.

“I love that they put the spirit of hospitality front and centre in everything they do, because I am the same way,” she says about why she signed on.

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They’ve estimated this accumulates to a total of 478 million hours nationally, which is lots of valuable time they believe should be reclaimed for relaxing with loved ones.

But it’s easier than done, she says.

“This is one of those rare situations where I do take my own advice. It’s been a busy end to this year, and your girl is tired, so I will be keeping things very simple this year,” the author admits.

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“A Champagne brunch, a few quiet catch-ups, getting together at restaurants instead of entertaining at home for every event…that’s my idea of a perfect festive season!”

Above all, the writer and presenter thinks it’s about showing people you care.

So when it comes to food, what does the hosting extraordinaire love to serve up when she has guests?

“I really like having something already on the table that people can pick at as soon as they arrive,” Melissa explains.

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“In past years, I’ve loved baking biscotti while I have some alone time in the lead-up to Christmas, so there are always plates of biscuits to nibble on.”

“Easy platters like cheeses and charcuterie or crudités (that’s just a fancy word for raw veggies) with really good, salted butter and bread are easy wins when people are starting to arrive.”

Melissa Leong wants you to take the stress out of hosting this Christmas. (Credit: Getty)

Need other Christmas recipe inspiration? We’ve got 47 other sides, mains, starters and desserts in our recipe collection for your perusal here.

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That isn’t the only hosting she’s been doing – she’s also been hosting Channel 10’s Healthy Wealthy & Wise solo.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to host a solo show after years of working with wonderful ensemble lineups,” she shares with us.

“It means a sense of trust that I can drive the car on my own, which comes with a sense of responsibility, but also joy. I have worked really hard to become the person I am, and it is a lovely vote of confidence that the network and production have entrusted me to help bring this iconic show back to our screens.”

“I’ve learned that I can stand alone and own the space, while creating a warm and fun space for the people around me to thrive. That’s a part of the job I take very seriously and feel blessed to have earned.”