This week marked two big losses in the music world with the death of Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor just days after Molly Meldrum’s passing.

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The British musician died aged 65 after a battle with prostate cancer and co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits including Rio and Hungry Like The Wolf.

But in a resurfaced interview from a 1983 episode of Countdown, Andy shared a cheeky moment with host Molly as he questioned Duran Duran on the title of their album, Seven and the Ragged Tiger.

Duran Duran in 1983 on their way to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

“You haven’t got two hidden away have you? There’s only five of you,” the Countdown host remarked in the clip.

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The then-22-year-old guitarist responded, “Seven’s the most popular number. If you ask anybody what’s your most favourite number…what’s your most favourite number?’

When Molly replied “seven” with a laugh, Andy exclaimed, “There you go!”

“It’s never come up,” Molly quipped back.

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Diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2018, Andy was too unwell to join his bandmates when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 but his legacy lives on.

In a statement, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor said that Andy brought “an indelible fire and swagger to our music”.

“His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life, he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

Molly famously hosted Countdown. (Credit: ABC)

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Meanwhile Molly’s death aged 83 was marked by local and international music stars including Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Delta Goodrem.

After a long health battle, the Countdown host passed away at 5.30am on Monday November 23rd at the Epworth Hospital in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond.

Duran Duran shared their own tribute to Molly, admitting, “Camp DD are all very sad to hear Molly has departed.

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“He was a fabulous character with a golden heart and a very big hat. We met him the first time we went to Australia, to perform on the show he presented, Countdown. He was already a national icon at that point and it was easy to see why, he had remarkable charisma and a wicked sense of humour. He was a true music fan and relentlessly promoted the artists he believed in, we were lucky enough to be one of those acts.

“Molly introduced Duran Duran to an Australian audience and remained loyal and supportive throughout our career. We are eternally grateful for his friendship, everyone loved Molly, not least everyone in our band.”