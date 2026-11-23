Following the sentencing of Russell Brand and the allegations against David Walliams, laws surrounding consent have been discussed.

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British comedian Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months imprisonment for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

Meanwhile fellow comedian Walliams was publicly identified as having unsuccessfully sought a High Court injunction to block claims that he had allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and used his celebrity status to exploit several teenagers.

Mia Latter, who met Brand when he was 30 and she was 16, has waived her right to anonymity and advocated for a change in the age of consent laws in the UK which is currently 16.

Now 37, Latter wants laws in place for a staggered age of consent which would increase when the partner is older.

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“If you’re in your 30s, 40s, and 50s and you’re trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it’s a criminal offence,” she said.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, family lawyer and domestic violence educator Cassandra Kalpaxis, who is also the founder of Kalpaxis Legal, says that changes to the age of consent in Australia should be discussed.

Russell Brand will spend 10 years and six months in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. (Credit: Getty)

What are the age of consent laws in Australia?

Currently the age of consent is 16 in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT, and 17 in South Australia and Tasmania.

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However, Kalpaxis says that reaching the age of consent doesn’t mean there are no further legal protections.

“There are additional laws across Australia that make it an offence for an adult in a position of care, supervision or authority to engage in sexual activity with a 16- or 17-year-old under their authority,” she explains.

“There are also close-in-age provisions in various jurisdictions designed to avoid criminalising consensual relationships between young people of similar ages.”

In Australia, Kalpaxis explains that there is no general rule that makes a sexual relationship between a 16- or 17-year-old and a significantly older adult illegal simply because of the age difference.

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“I think that’s an important distinction in this debate. Our laws establish a minimum age, but they don’t necessarily address every concern around maturity, power imbalance and exploitation,” she says.

David Walliams allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and used his celebrity status to exploit several teenagers. (Credit: Getty)

The Australian position of authority clause

In Australia, there are certain laws that prohibit adults in a position of care, supervision or authority from engaging in sexual activity with 16- and 17-year-olds under their care including teachers, health professional and carers of young people.

“Importantly, the young person’s apparent agreement doesn’t necessarily make that conduct lawful,” Kalpaxis explains.

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“The purpose of these provisions is to recognise that someone in a position of authority has a responsibility not to exploit that relationship.”

However these provisions apply to defined relationships and circumstances so there isn’t a blanket prohibition.

“That’s where the current debate becomes interesting. What happens when there isn’t a formal position of authority, but there is still a substantial imbalance in age, experience, influence or power?”

Should our age of consent laws be changed?

Kalpaxis says that whilst the country should be willing to discuss a staggered age of consent, any proposed changes to the laws in Australia need to be carefully considered.

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“The UK proposal is interesting because it recognises that there can be a significant difference between two people who are both technically above the age of consent. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are in a very different position to a 16-year-old and someone in their thirties.

“We need to be mindful that a significant age gap doesn’t automatically mean a relationship is abusive. However, we also shouldn’t overlook the potential for manipulation, grooming and exploitation simply because the younger person has reached the legal age of consent.”

“I’d support examining whether a graduated model could provide additional protections for young people, while ensuring that consensual relationships between people of similar ages aren’t unnecessarily criminalised.

“Ultimately, the focus should be on protecting young people and recognising the power imbalances that can exist in these relationships.”

What would any changes mean for Australia?

Whilst Kalpaxis admits that changes to the laws of consent would require a lot of careful consideration and could could create an additional legal safeguard by setting clearer boundaries plus shift responsibility onto older adults, it wouldn’t alone prevent grooming or sexual exploitation.

“We also need better education around consent, healthy relationships, boundaries and power imbalances,” she says.

“We need to ensure any reforms are practical, proportionate and don’t create unintended consequences for young people seeking support, sexual health advice or protection.

“The law should evolve alongside our understanding of abuse, but it needs to be supported by education and meaningful cultural change.”

Kalpaxis also argues that the laws can be confusing as they depend on the state borders.

“I would support a national conversation about establishing more consistent minimum protections, particularly around age differences, positions of authority and the exploitation of young people,” she adds.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean every jurisdiction needs identical legislation in every detail, but there should be a consistent baseline of protection.”