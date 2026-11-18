The RSPCA has issued an impassioned response after a Melbourne Cup racehorse was found dead in a skip.

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So You Are came eighth in the Melbourne Cup just two weeks ago, but was sadly put down after a severe bout of colic.

The five-year-old horse was euthanised under anaesthesia at the veterinary hospital REC Equine Specialists, but was tragically found dead in a skip at later that day.

So You Are ridden by Rachel King at the 2026 Melbourne Cup. (Credit: Getty)

In a statement shared to social media, REC Equine Specialists shared, “After his death, So You Are was collected by our contracted provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried.”

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“What happened was unacceptable and disgraceful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry.

“So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that. We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough, and it must change.”

The veterinary hospital also confirmed that they have stopped using the service provider and are reviewing how the service providers they contract care for horses after death.

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The horse’s owner-breeder, Stuart Ramsey, has branded it a “bloody disgrace” that the gelding was left in the skip while awaiting burial at Sydney’s Cleanaway facility in Lucas Heights.

Amid the uproar, the RSPCA Victoria CEO, Dr Liz Walker, has shared her horror over the lack of dignity affording to the horse.

“If this is how a Melbourne Cup horse ends up, what happens to the thousands of others who leave the industry without the same public attention?” she said in a statement obtained by New Idea.

“This comes off the back of multiple exposés over the last few years showing the significant number of horses from racing being sent to abattoirs and knackeries around Australia.”

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RSPCA Victoria is calling for a mandatory code of practice to protect horses before, during and after racing following the disturbing discovery.

The organisation wants whole-of-life traceability, greater transparency around injuries and fatalities, and regulated breeding practices for the racing industry to be introduced.

“For years, RSPCA Victoria has been calling on the racing industry to be transparent about injuries, fatalities and what it’s doing to improve horse welfare from birth, before and during training, racing and retirement, and for the regulating of breeding practices for the racing industry,” Dr Walker said.

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“Without transparency and reporting, we simply cannot have confidence that horse welfare is being prioritised.”

RSPCA Victoria figures have seen a 205% increase in the number of thoroughbreds entering their care through Inspectorate action in 2026. 125 thoroughbreds have entered their care during this financial year, compared with just 41 in 2024.

“These horses don’t stop needing care when they stop making money for the racing industry,” Dr Walker continued.

“We’re seeing increasing numbers of thoroughbreds entering our care, and it’s our charity and other rescue groups left picking up the pieces.”

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Stuart Ramsey, the owner-breeder of So You Are, is calling for a full investigation following the disposal of the horse, which earned $1.4m from eight career wins.

“If this is how a Melbourne Cup horse ends up, what happens to the thousands of others who leave the industry without the same public attention?” (Credit: Getty)

“Heads have got to roll – simple as that,” he said, according to The Guardian.

“He was more than just a racehorse. He brought our family together, and to think of the stress the family are under now because of this – it’s a bloody disgrace.”

Racing NSW said an ongoing investigation found that So You Are was being held temporarily while awaiting burial when the footage of him in the skip was recorded.

It’s common practice for vets to dispose of equine remains at landfill sites which are licensed to deal with their bodies.

It is recommended by the NSW Department of Primary Industries in most cases, but the bodies should be covered during transportation.

They should then be buried under at least two metres of soil and a safe distance from water sources, according to guidelines.