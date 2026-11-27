Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you, or anyone that you know is affected, help is available. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

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Sam Wood has been denied bail for a third time and will remain behind bars in a Queensland high security prison but his wife Snezana’s immediate focus remains on her children.

For the mother-of-four and those close to her, there is a growing acceptance that the festive season will look nothing like the Christmas they might have imagined just a few months ago.

Friends say the emotional exhaustion of the past two months has been considerable, with Snezana having to adjust to making major family decisions while managing the pressures of an intensely public legal battle.

Sam and Snezana Wood with their children celebrating Christmas in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Children have a way of enforcing you to keep going and turning up,” a source confirms to New Idea. “And so life goes on.

Sam and Snezana met and fell in love on the set of The Bachelor in 2015 and welcomed three children together. Whilst they have shared previous glimpses into family Christmases before, this year there will be little fanfare.

Those familiar with Snezana’s plans believe she will prioritise privacy, stability and making Christmas as special as possible for her girls Eve, Willow, Charlie and Harper, despite the circumstances surrounding their father’s absence.

Snezana Wood and her children celebrating Christmas in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

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While Sam’s matter is scheduled to return to court on December 7, his latest unsuccessful bail bid has made the prospect of him spending Christmas in custody increasingly likely.

The former Bachelor star was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting whilst holidaying in Noosa with his family in October.

His second attempt at bail was denied on October 30. He denies all allegations and has indicated he will defend the charges.

Wood’s recent change in legal representation had also created fresh uncertainty among those close to the family, who had been anxious to see what direction his legal battle would take.

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Snezana’s priority remains her children. (Credit: Instagram)

“Every time a new date is set there is a feeling like maybe things will play out differently.” our source revealed.

“And a new legal team had many of us holding out breath.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that the fitness entrepreneur had appointed BJH Law to represent him in his Magistrates Court proceedings, with his new solicitor seeking additional time from the Court to review the prosecution material and raising the possibility of justice mediation.

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Separately, his legal team’s efforts to secure his release on bail through Queensland’s Court of Appeal proved unsuccessful on Friday morning.

The court found there remained a risk of interference with witnesses, despite proposed strict bail conditions that would have restricted Sam’s contact with his family.

Last week, the court heard a phone recording between Sam and his father Andrew Wood from prison following his second bail denial.

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In the call Wood requested to be able to speak with his wife and said that if Snezana were to rescind her allegations, then the case would potentially be dropped.

Sam and Snezana met on The Bachelor in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

“If she changes her statement, makes a statutory declaration to say this actually did not happen, then the police don’t have a leg to stand on and (this) goes away,” he continued.

“Yes we’ve been fighting, but I’m a good husband and I’m a great father and I’ve learned my f***ing lesson to just control my temper.”

If story has impacted you, or someone you know, help is available. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.