Still floating in her newlywed bubble, Taylor Swift is on a mission to see all her single friends as loved-up as she is – including Keith Urban!

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With the long-time pals catching up to perform at the recent CMA Awards, Taylor, 36, is said to have offered to introduce Keith, 59, to some of her eligible girlfriends in Nashville!

“Taylor loved catching up with her old pal. She’s been worried about him since the divorce and – naturally because she’s still in her newlywed love bubble – wants him to start dating again,” a source tells New Idea.

Taylor Swift and Keith Urban performed together at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. (Credit: Getty)

“She can’t bear to see such a sweet guy go to waste and has even offered to introduce him to some of her single girlfriends in Nashville.”

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Keith and ex-wife Nicole Kidman called it quits in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage and whilst he’s been linked to several ladies, it appears he’s not ready for romance just yet.

“Keith’s still very wary of going on a date, even with someone Taylor recommends, but he’s promised to give her a call when he’s ready,” our source tells.

So will Keith accept Taylor’s offer? We’re told Keith isn’t quite ready for a set-up following his split from Nicole Kidman, but has apparently promised Taylor she will be the first to know when he is.

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Taylor and Keith’s friendship dates back to 2009 when she started out on the country music scene and supported him on his Escape Together World Tour.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023, Keith praised the pop superstar and remarking “she’s absolutely at the top of her game” adding that her Eras tour was “the best of the best”.

Taylor Swift is all loved up with husband Travis Kelce. (Credit: Instagram)

Keith also appears on her track That’s When from her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album and called her decision to re-record her LPs “amazing”.

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“I mean, look, she’s not the first artist that’s rerecorded old songs, but she’s done it in such a way where she’s been able to get her fans to get on board with these versions,” he told the publication at the time.

“All the fans know why she’s done it, and more power to her as far as taking artistic control.”