Insider reveals Taylor Swift wedding plan details

Taylor Swift and now fiancé Travis Kelce all but broke the internet last week when they announced their engagement.

New Idea can reveal that wedding plans are already well underway, and insiders whisper the loved-up pair could be husband and wife within the year.

New details about Taylor and Travis’ engagement have been revealed. (Credit: Instagram/taylorswift)

“Taylor’s always celebrated the July 4 Independence Day holiday in a big way, so that date could be on the table,” our source says.

“Travis also attended one of Taylor’s Era Tour concerts in July 2023, so that time of year holds a special meaning for them.”

Taylor and NFL superstar Travis, both 35, officially went public with their relationship in October 2023.

They announced they planned to marry via a joint Instagram post on August 26, which read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post was accompanied by a series of romantic pictures, taken at the actual proposal. Taylor’s track ‘So High School’, written about Travis, accompanied the announcement.

Taylor’s ring is estimated to have cost $1.5 million. (Credit: Instagram/taylorswift)

“Travis actually popped the question several weeks before they announced the news publicly,” our source says.

“They wanted to take some time to really enjoy this special time for them as a couple, privately, before all the craziness begins.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end presented the ‘Lover’ star with a stunning engagement ring, which he co-created with US-based jeweller Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The rare, old mine diamond is set in engraved yellow gold and is estimated to have cost Travis a cool $1.5 million.

Travis’ father Ed Kelce shared more details about the special event in a TV interview. He revealed that Travis proposed in his garden at home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Travis is said to have popped the question weeks before the announcement was officially made. (Credit: Getty)

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’” Ed explained. “That’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

He added the couple immediately FaceTimed family afterwards to share the happy news.

With both Travis and Taylor wearing Ralph Lauren in their engagement pictures, Swifties are speculating that the iconic American designer could also create Taylor’s wedding gown.

“Designers are already clamouring to design what is set to become the dress of the decade,” our source says.

“This is set to be bigger than a royal wedding – and no matter who designs the dress, Taylor will look and feel like a princess on her special day.”

