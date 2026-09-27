Yung Milla wins The Voice Australia 2026 after show-stopping duet

After an emotional competition, Yung Milla has officially been crowned as the 2026 winner of The Voice Australia.

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He battled it out against Daisha Auda, The 60 Four and Tommy Novak in the season 15 final, but it was the rapper for Team Melanie C who ultimately won the live vote.

“I just can’t believe it, I’m just so grateful,” he said after host Sonia Kruger announced his name before addressing Melanie.

“You’ve made me stronger as a person, an an artist, I couldn’t be more proud…I’m doing it for my people.”

“You’ve affected me obviously, everybody who’s been in a room with you, everybody at home, I’m just so proud,” his former Spice Girl coach gushed. “And you did this, you did it!”

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As well as taking home $100,000 in prize money, Yung Milla also won an all-inclusive recording and development package to kickstart their career.

During the final, each act performed one song solo and one with their coach, before the 2026 winner was announced after the live vote.

Yung Milla put his own signature spin on hit 90s tune Changes by 2Pac, sending the live audience into a tailspin.

For his duet with Mel C, they performed one of the Spice Girl’s very own songs: Never Be The Same Again.

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15-year-old Daisha once again blew away the crowds with her rendition of Together Again by Janet Jackson, which also marked a historic first for the show.

Her coach, Kate Miller-Heidke, told her that Janet has never before given permission for one of her songs to be performed on The Voice.

However, after watching Daisha’s powerful blind audition, where she sang Cuz’ I Love You by Lizzo, Janet had a change of heart.

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Daisha followed her solo act up with a duet of Angel by Sarah McLachlan, which she proudly belted out alongside Kate.

Over on Ronan Keating’s team, the coach gave The 60 Four quite the challenge as he tasked them with performing their first ballad.

The boy band nailed the harmonies as they performed Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s duet Die With A Smile.

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Going back to his boyband roots, Ronan then joined them on stage to sing You’ve Got It (The Right Stuff) by New Kids on the Block.

After the number, the Boyzone star declared that it was time for Australia to have a globally famous boy band again.

Rounding out the final was Tommy Novak, who performed classic Aussie anthem Horses by Daryl Braithwaite.

Richard Marx then joined him on stage to perform Bryan Adams’ famous number Summer of ’69.

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Richard’s on-stage number comes amid rumours that he may not return for the 2027 series, with Shannon Noll allegedly being lined up to replace him.

“Producers are looking at the line-up. Budgets are tight, and Richard’s a huge Hollywood name and expensive,” a source told New Idea.

So too are UK imports Melanie C and Ronan Keating, but they are “both fan favourites”. Bosses won’t want to see them go. Nollsie is a very real option.”

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There had been speculation that The Voice wouldn’t return in 2027, but with Seven having confirmed another run in a casting notice, the prospect of cost cuts is real.