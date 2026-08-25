  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Tv

Why The Voice Australia’s Brooklyn refuses to let a shark attack define her

She says it changed her life.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

Brooklyn Sauer’s life changed forever when she was 13 years old and attacked by a shark in 2024.

Advertisement

At the time, she was swimming with friends and thought one of them was being cheeky with her, but she then realised what was happening.

Despite the shark leaving a hole in her back, her lifesaving training kicked in, and she flagged down a surfer to tell her.

The Bundaberg local was then flown to Brisbane, where she had to have 230 stitches and had about 40 puncture wounds. She hasn’t let it stop her from returning to the water and continuing her work with the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.

“I don’t want it to be seen as what you call a sob story,” the 16-year-old tells New Idea about that formative moment.

Advertisement
Brooklyn Sauer The Voice Australia 2026
Brooklyn says the shark attack changed the way she saw her life. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s led to so many amazing things. And I love to say everything happens for a reason, and that definitely happens for a reason because there are so many things I’ve done or the people I’ve met that I wouldn’t have if it hadn’t happened.”

Instead, she hopes that it inspires people to try new things, because “tomorrow’s not a promise”.

Music became an instrumental part of her recovery, and her new outlook on life made her embrace more opportunities performing in her hometown.

Advertisement

Having taught herself how to play piano, she writes songs in her free time.

After her audition, she hopes the show will allow her to connect with more people.

“I really want to share my original music with a large number of people is probably my biggest dream, because the stuff I write about is quite personal and sometimes it is really scary to put that out into the world, but when you allow yourself to be vulnerable, it’s a really healing experience,” she explains.

Advertisement

Following her moving rendition of Lady Gaga’s hit Always Remember Us This Way, Ronan Keating and Richard Marx turned around.

Brooklyn Sauer The Voice Australia 2026
The teen hopes she can connect with others through her music. (Credit: Channel Seven)

However, Ronan blocked Richard and ended up making the decision for the student and aspiring artist.

For Brooklyn, she says it was surreal to see them arguing and pitching to her. She tells us that she’s glad she didn’t have to decide.

Advertisement

“He’s a really humble guy to work with,” she explains.

“He taught me a lot of the things, really simple things, but they helped a lot, like what to do when you’re nervous and stuff.”

For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here. 

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement