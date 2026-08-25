Why The Voice Australia’s Brooklyn refuses to let a shark attack define her

Brooklyn Sauer’s life changed forever when she was 13 years old and attacked by a shark in 2024.

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At the time, she was swimming with friends and thought one of them was being cheeky with her, but she then realised what was happening.

Despite the shark leaving a hole in her back, her lifesaving training kicked in, and she flagged down a surfer to tell her.

The Bundaberg local was then flown to Brisbane, where she had to have 230 stitches and had about 40 puncture wounds. She hasn’t let it stop her from returning to the water and continuing her work with the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.

“I don’t want it to be seen as what you call a sob story,” the 16-year-old tells New Idea about that formative moment.

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Brooklyn says the shark attack changed the way she saw her life. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s led to so many amazing things. And I love to say everything happens for a reason, and that definitely happens for a reason because there are so many things I’ve done or the people I’ve met that I wouldn’t have if it hadn’t happened.”

Instead, she hopes that it inspires people to try new things, because “tomorrow’s not a promise”.

Music became an instrumental part of her recovery, and her new outlook on life made her embrace more opportunities performing in her hometown.

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Having taught herself how to play piano, she writes songs in her free time.

After her audition, she hopes the show will allow her to connect with more people.

“I really want to share my original music with a large number of people is probably my biggest dream, because the stuff I write about is quite personal and sometimes it is really scary to put that out into the world, but when you allow yourself to be vulnerable, it’s a really healing experience,” she explains.

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Following her moving rendition of Lady Gaga’s hit Always Remember Us This Way, Ronan Keating and Richard Marx turned around.

The teen hopes she can connect with others through her music. (Credit: Channel Seven)

However, Ronan blocked Richard and ended up making the decision for the student and aspiring artist.

For Brooklyn, she says it was surreal to see them arguing and pitching to her. She tells us that she’s glad she didn’t have to decide.

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“He’s a really humble guy to work with,” she explains.

“He taught me a lot of the things, really simple things, but they helped a lot, like what to do when you’re nervous and stuff.”

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