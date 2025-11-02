Alyssa Depopolo is the winner of The Voice Australia 2025!

Congratulations are in order for Alyssa Delpopolo, who is the winner of The Voice Australia 2025!

Advertisement

Along with winning the title, the 19-year-old has also won $100,000 and an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Sydney.

As the youngest finalist, she said the win meant everything to her.

Alyssa went up against Bella Parnell, Cle Morgan and Cassie Henderson in The Voice Australia grand finale. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It doesn’t feel real at all,” she said.

Advertisement

“I want to say I can’t believe it, because of the incredible depth talent that’s on this stage. But I can believe it,” her coach Kate Miller-Heidke said. “Australia loves you as much as I do!”

For the first time ever on the Aussie show, it was an all-female finale. Alyssa went up against Cassie Henderson (team Melanie), Bella Parnell (team Richard), and Cle Morgan (team Ronan).

To open the show, they united and sang You’ve Got the Love, by Florence + The Machine.

Advertisement

For her final solo performance, Alyssa wowed everyone with her rendition of Celine Dion’s classic It’s All Coming Back to Me Now. Then, she performed Lose You to Love Me by Selena Gomez, with Kate.

“It was a little bit scary to, you know, perform with someone who’s represented Australia in Eurovision because of how insanely good you are,” Alyssa said after the performance. “It was so amazing.

Alyssa said Kate has helped her with her confidence. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Alyssa’s start in the competition was unconventional when she sang in the crowd. Kate saw her potential and urged her to do a blind audition.

Advertisement

With only hours to prepare, she blew all of the coaches away.

After they all turned their chairs, Ronan initially blocked Kate, so Alyssa ended up choosing him. However, when she was knocked out of the battle round, Kate swooped in and saved her.

Before the competition, Alyssa struggled with performance anxiety, and when she sang at home, she’d sing in a different room to her parents.

Advertisement

After that, Alyssa, who is studying at music at JMC, went from strength to strength.

“Just to see you now standing there in all of your power, it’s transcendent,” Kate gushed.