Every contestant that’s turned a chair on The Voice Australia

We are officially in the swing of things on The Voice Australia, with plenty of talented contestants auditioning in 2025.

Advertisement

This year, contestants will be battling it out for $100,000 and an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Sydney.

Find out all about them below.

The Voice Australia 2025 coaches have become very competitive when it comes to contestants! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are The Voice Australia 2025 coaches?

After Guy Sebastian announced his shock departure from the show after six years, the hunt was on to find the best coaches for 2025.

Advertisement

Logie nominee Kate Miller-Heidke has returned for her second season, with three new stars joining her.

Veteran coach Ronan Keating is back, alongside Spice Girls legend Melanie C and Grammy winner Richard Marx.

Jakamo Sharpe turned all four chairs, before he decided to go with Richard Marx. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are The Voice Australia 2025 contestants?

So far, the following contestants have turned chairs and chosen their coaches:

Advertisement

Team Richard

Jakamo Sharpe, 25, Melbourne VIC

Bianka Jakovljevic, 16, Sydney NSW

New Zealand-based singer Cassie Henderson turned all four chairs, but chose Melanie as her coach. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Team Melanie

Cassie Henderson, 26, Christchurch NZ

Charlie O’Derry is excited to be on Team Kate. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Team Kate

Charlie O’Derry, 17, Port Macquarie, NSW

Amber Scates, 25, Melbourne VIC

Brenton Kneen, 33, Cooroibah, QLD

Team Ronan

Ronan hasn’t recruited anyone yet, but we are sure he will soon!

Advertisement

How much do the contestants on The Voice Australia get paid?

Unlike other reality shows, The Voice Australia constants do not get paid in the traditional sense.

According to Yahoo, they get a stipend, which covers their “room, board, food, transportation and any other expenses that may pop up during their time on the show”.



Advertisement