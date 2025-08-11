Every contestant that’s turned a chair on The Voice Australia

We are officially in the swing of things on The Voice Australia, with plenty of talented contestants auditioning in 2025.
This year, contestants will be battling it out for $100,000 and an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Sydney.
Find out all about them below.
Who are The Voice Australia 2025 coaches?
After Guy Sebastian announced his shock departure from the show after six years, the hunt was on to find the best coaches for 2025.
Logie nominee Kate Miller-Heidke has returned for her second season, with three new stars joining her.
Veteran coach Ronan Keating is back, alongside Spice Girls legend Melanie C and Grammy winner Richard Marx.
Who are The Voice Australia 2025 contestants?
So far, the following contestants have turned chairs and chosen their coaches:
Team Richard
- Jakamo Sharpe, 25, Melbourne VIC
- Bianka Jakovljevic, 16, Sydney NSW
Team Melanie
- Cassie Henderson, 26, Christchurch NZ
Team Kate
- Charlie O’Derry, 17, Port Macquarie, NSW
- Amber Scates, 25, Melbourne VIC
- Brenton Kneen, 33, Cooroibah, QLD
Team Ronan
Ronan hasn’t recruited anyone yet, but we are sure he will soon!
How much do the contestants on The Voice Australia get paid?
Unlike other reality shows, The Voice Australia constants do not get paid in the traditional sense.
According to Yahoo, they get a stipend, which covers their “room, board, food, transportation and any other expenses that may pop up during their time on the show”.