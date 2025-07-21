EXCLUSIVE: The Voice star Kate Miller-Heidke on being a “rising star” amidst “strange career”

Kate Miller-Heidke might be a world-renowned musician, but in the eyes of the Aussie TV industry, she’s officially a newcomer.

Advertisement

The singer, who is about to head into her second season as a coach on The Voice, is up for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at next month’s TV Week Logie Awards.

Kate readily admits it feels “surreal” to be up for a “rising star gong” at 43 years old.

“It’s lovely to know you can reinvent yourself somewhat,” she tells New Idea with a laugh, as we catch-up to discuss her big nomination.

Advertisement

What is Kate Miller-Heidke best known for?

The trained classical singer and 2019 Eurovision contestant confesses she isn’t that fussed about Logies campaigning, but is still making sure her loved ones have her back.

“I’ve made a WhatsApp group for Mum and Dad to get all their friends to vote for me!” she jokes.

Kate knows she’s up against some pretty tough competition, including Hailey Pinto, Jenny Tian, Kylah Day, Sofia Levin and the host of one of her favourite TV shows – Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.

“I’m not going to have a problem if Guy Montgomery wins!” she tells us.

Advertisement

Son Ernie and husband Keir are Kate’s biggest cheerleaders. (Photos: Instagram)

Kate adds she watches the show with her nine-year-old son Ernie and they “love it”.

Although Kate has been to the Logies the last two years, which she calls “the most fun”, this is her first year being singled out.

Of course, she’s no stranger to an award nomination – she has 17 ARIA Music Award nominations under her belt.

Advertisement

Kate’s been to the Logies before, but never as a nominee. (Photo: Instagram)

ARIAs vs Logies

In fact, Kate says the ARIAs have nothing on the Logies!

“Maybe it’s because I’m a bit of an outsider in TV land, having come from a music background,” she explains.

“I really don’t know much about television, so it’s all this wonderland to me … like I’m getting a window into another world.”

Advertisement

She nods to the fact that there are “great people everywhere” at the Logies.

“I’ve had really memorable conversations, even in the queue for the toilets!” she says with a smile.

Becoming reflective, Kate says never in her “craziest fantasies” could she have dreamt about a second career in television – or having a seat in one of The Voice’s spinning red chairs.

“It’s amazing where this strange career has taken me,” she says.

Advertisement

“Music can be a really tough and fickle business sometimes. I think staying flexible has been key to longevity.”

Mel C, Richard Marx and Ronan Keating will join Kate on The Voice panel this year. (Photo: Channel Seven)

When is the Logies airing in 2025?

The Logies is set ti air on Channel Seven on August 3.