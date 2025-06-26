The stage has been set, host confirmed, and nominees announced for the 65th Annual TV Week Logie Awards!

Each year, Australia’s most famous on-screen faces gather together for the glamorous occasion, which recognises the very best in the Aussie television industry and all who work within it.

While the red carpet fashion always steals the show, it’s inside the event itself where the real action happens, as the famous attendees anxiously gather inside, waiting to hear which of their A-list friends and colleagues have been recognised for their talent and contributions.

From streaming stars, reality TV favourites, veteran actors and actresses, international talent and more, the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards are sure to be a night like no other!

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Your TV Week Gold Logie nominees for 2025. (Credit: Getty)

When and where are the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards?

In 2025, the Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, August 3rd at The Star in Sydney.

Who is nominated at the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards?

After months of anticipation, the nominees for the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards were finally announced on June 16.

Nominees for the 2025 TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television are Ally Langdon, Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Lynne McGranger, Poh Ling Yeow, and Sonia Kruger.

You can view the additional nominees in all remaining categories here.

Larry Emdur won the TV Week Gold Logie in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards?

If you’d like to watch all the action from the red carpet and awards ceremony, The Logies will be broadcast live and exclusively on Channel 7 and on demand on 7Plus.

Who is hosting the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards?

For the third year in a row, comedian and newly minted late-night talk show host Sam Pang will be hosting the prestigious awards event.

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week when the exciting news was first announced, the television personality said he was “very excited” to be asked back for another year.

“It’s been an honour to host the last two years, and I’m looking forward to again celebrating the talented people and amazing shows that combine to make the Australian television industry something everyone can be proud of.”

Sam Pang is returning to host the TV Week Logie Awards for the third year in a row. (Credit: Getty)

How can you vote in the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards?

If you’d like your favourites to win a Logie, voting is officially open across all 23 categories. Click here to cast your vote.

Voting will close at 7pm AEST Friday, August 1st. Votes for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter, and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, however, will close 7:30pm AEST on the night of the event itself.

The TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will also close voting on the night, but at 10:30pm AEST.