Lights, camera, action! The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here, where Australia’s best stars and shows will be honoured for their contributions to entertainment.

Up for the top trophy – the coveted Gold Logie – are Andy Lee, Larry Emdur, Julia Morris, Tony Armstrong, Asher Keddie, Robert Irwin, and Soni Kruger.

But before the winners are crowned, let’s take a moment to appreciate the stunning red carpet looks.

We’ll be covering the glamorous night live, so check back here for updates!

THE BEST RED CARPET MOMENTS FROM THE 2024 TV WEEK LOGIES

(Credit: Getty) 01 Elly-May Barnes Jimmy Barnes’ daughter Elly-May Barnes stunned in a black print dress on the red carpet. Elly-May is Jimmy’s youngest daughter, and like her father, is a singer!



(Credit: Getty) 02 Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker Home and Away co-stars Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker were photographed together on the red carpet. Big smiles all around!



Ray won the Gold Logie Award in 2010, where he was also nominated for Most Popular Actor – though he didn’t take out the award in 2010, he later won that Logie Award in 2018.



As for Georgie, she is a double Gold Logie Award winner, taking out the title of Most Popular TV Personality in both 2001 and 2002.

Photo: Caption (Credit: Getty) 03 Lisa McCune and Remy Elise Disney Lisa McCune and her daughter Remy Elise Disney stunned as they walked the red carpet. Remy was born in 2005 and is the youngest of three! Lisa typically keeps her children out of the media so seeing the two together at the TV Week Logie Award is a very special moment for this mother-daughter duo.



(Credit: Getty) 04 Tom Gleeson Tom Gleeson is an Australian comedian and writer and host of the popular show Taskmaster. Tom won the 2019 Gold Logie and delivered a speech which proved to be very controversial at the time…

(Credit: Getty) 05 Kate Miller-Heidke Kate Miller-Heidke walked the red carpet in a stunning burgundy gown accompanied by a sparkling gold purse. Kate will be joining the cast of The Voice Australia this year as a judge. We can’t wait to see her shine!

(Credit: Getty) 06 Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin MasterChef Australia judges Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin walked the red carpet together.

(Credit: Getty) 07 Charlie Albone Landscape designer and television presenter Charlie Albone was all smiles on the red carpet. The Better Homes and Gardens star was also accompanied by his wife Juliet Love. Read more about their relationship here.

(Credit: Getty) 08 Johanna Griggs Beloved Aussie television presenter and former competitive swimmer Johanna Griggs stunned in a beautiful sparkly blue gown. Johanna is the host of Channel Seven’s Better Homes and Gardens which has been nominated for Best Lifestyle Program this year.

(Credit: Getty) 09 Emma Watkins Former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins posed with fans as she walked in.

(Credit: Getty) 10 Kate Ritchie Home and Away star Kate Ritchie looked incredible at the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards. Kate is presenting this year alongside other stars such as co-star Ray Meagher, Matt Shirvington, Sarah Abo, Larry Emdur, Charlie Albone, and more.



Kate has won two Gold Logie Awards (2007 and 2008) for her role as Sally Fletcher on Home and Away. She has also won the Silver Logie Award for Most Popular Actress three years in a row (2006, 2007 and 2008)!

(Credit: Getty) 11 Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian Guy Sebastian and his wife Jules Sebastian stepped out together in coordinated attire, looking fabulous as always. Guy is set to join forces with Jessica Mauboy and The Farnham Band for a special performance at this year’s awards ceremony, celebrating the legend John Farnham.

(Credit: Getty) 12 Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart Home and Away co-star Ada Nciodemou and James Stewart hard launch their rumoured relationship by stepping out together at the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards. The two appeared very loved up as they walked the red carpet together, wearing matching black ensembles.

(Credit: Getty) 13 Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton Loved-up couple Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton look as happy as ever as they stepped out on the red carpet. These two have been together for over 20 years and have two lovely daughters together. Read more on their family here.



This year, Peter, who is the current presenter for Nine New Sydney, has been nominated for the Silver Logie for Best News or Public Affairs Presenter.

(Credit: Getty) 14 Missy Higgins Australian singer-songwriter and musician Missy Higgins looked incredible! Missy is set to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame during the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 20.

(Credit: Getty) 15 Sam Armytage Sam Armytage, the former co-host of Seven Network’s breakfast television program Sunrise looked incredible in a blue off-the-shoulder gown. Sam, the Farmer Wants A Wife host announced she was leaving Channel Seven after 21 years, with her contract set to end in October 2024.

(Credit: Getty) 16 Larry Emdur and Sylvie Emdur Larry Emdur and his wife Sylvie posed together on the red carpet. The couple have been together for almost 30 years, proving to have stood by each other through it all. This year, Larry has been nominated for the coveted Gold Logie Award and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.



Larry is currently co-host of The Morning Show alongside Kylie Gillies, and host of The Chase Australia.

(Credit: Getty) 17 Rebecca Gibney Packed to the Rafters actress Rebecca Gibney looked stunning on the red carpet. Rebecca won the Gold Logie in 2009 for her role in the show and has been nominated for various Silver Logies over the years.

(Credit: Getty) 18 Denise Drysdale Aussie television presenter Denise Drysdale also stepped out the the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards. The former Studio 10 co-host has won two Gold Logies in her time for Most Popular Female Personality in 1975 and 1976.

(Credit: Getty) 19 Sonia Kruger Sinia Kruger has been nominated for the coveted Gold Logie Award and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter. Sonia is currently the host of Big Brother Australia and Dancing With The Stars and a presenter on The Voice Australia.

(Credit: Getty) 20 Carrie Bickmore Carrie Bickmore stunned in a black gown on the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards red carpet.

(Credit: Getty) 21 Asher Keddie Australian actress Asher Keddie has been nominated for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television. She won the Logie Award for Most Popular Actress five times in a row between 2011 and 2015 and even won the 2013 Gold Logie Award. She is an Aussie star to say the least!

(Credit: Getty) 22 Shelley Craft The Block co-host Shelley Craft looked amazing in a stunning red gown! The popular renovation series as been nominated for Best Competition Reality Program this year.

(Credit: Getty) 23 Scotty Cam The Block host Scotty Cam also made an appearance – he looks so happy!