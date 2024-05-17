Meet the all-star cast of Taskmaster Australia season two

Australia is set to laugh a little louder with the highly anticipated return of Taskmaster Australia.

The AACTA and TV Week Logie Award-nominated series will see five new powerhouse comedians compete for the highly coveted trophy modelled after head Taskmaster Tom Gleeson’s noggin as they go head-to-head in a string of ridiculous, rambunctious, and bewildering tasks.

Host Tom Gleeson told New Idea that it was a “thrill” to be returning.

“Not many people get to be the ‘Taskmaster’, so it’s an honour. It’s great for comedy because it gives comedians a showcase. I like giving them their turn on the ride.”

Meet the comedic cast of Taskmaster Australia season two. IMAGE: Channel Ten

For season two, Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson will have their wiles, wit, and wisdom tested as they battle it out in their assigned tasks to secure the highest points from Tom.

To do this they must display innovation, embrace stupidity, and of course make the audience laugh out loud.

The comedian with the most points at the end of the competition wins.

“From building scarecrows to catching hot chips and fielding a lesson with lemons, will they have the prowess to win over our supreme Taskmaster?” an announcement confirming the second season read.

Season two of Taskmaster Australia will premiere on Thursday, May 23rd at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10Play and will air weekly.

The first season of Taskmaster Australia commenced airing in February 2023. While Jimmy Rees, Julia Morris, Luke McGregor, and Nina Oyama proved to be fierce adversaries, it was Danielle Walker who was ultimately crowned the winner.

Tom and Tom will be back at it again co-hosting season two of Taskmaster Australia. IMAGE: Channel Ten

Fans will be relieved to hear that despite an almost 18-month-long absence between seasons one and two, a third season will also air in 2024.

Curiously, season three was filmed prior to season two. Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo, Mel Buttle, Peter Helliar, and Rhys Nicholson are set to star.

While a premiere date has not been confirmed by the network for season three of Taskmaster Australia, it is expected that it will air back-to-back with its predecessor.

Co-host Tom Cashman (aka the “lesser Tom) took to his Instagram to write that there was “another season airing straight after this one” on May 1st.

“Lots of Taskmaster AU,” he added.

In a later interview with New Idea, Tom said the tasks given to the comedian contestants “pushe[d] them to really vulnerable areas.”

“You get to see smart people making real dumb decisions and sometimes dumb people making smart decisions,” he joked.

Given both The Masked Singer and The Bachelor were axed in 2024, it comes as no huge shock that Channel 10 is looking to fill slots in its on-air schedule.