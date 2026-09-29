“It’s tough for him”: FWAW’s Dylan shares sad update on Zac and Maya’s split

Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Dylan Scarborough has revealed he has reached out to Zac Kuiper after his split from Maya Bini.

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The rodeo cowboy, 25, tells New Idea that he got in touch with apple farmer Zac, 24, after hearing about the separation.

“I talked to Zac a fair bit. I was on the phone with him last night,” he says.

Farmer Dylan has revealed he’s reached out to Zac after his split from Maya. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Dylan says Zac called him shortly before announcing the split on Instagram, but he missed the call while driving home from a road trip with his girlfriend, Isabella Bould.

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“I didn’t pick up, and I think he was going to tell me then,” Dylan explains.

“And then I found out. I called him back yesterday and found out. And then I called him again last night, just a welfare check.

“He’s going good. I think obviously it’s tough for him, but he’s a strong bloke and he’s got plenty going for him.”

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Ever the supportive friend, Dylan already has plans in the diary with Zac to check on him and cheer him up after the difficult few days.

“I think him and I plan on going to a rodeo on Friday night,” he shares.

“I don’t think he’s been to one before. So I’ll take him up there and just kind of keep hanging around with him, making sure he’s ticking along sweet.”

Fans were devastated to learn of Zac and Maya’s split. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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What happened between Farmer Zac and Maya?

FWAW viewers fell in love with Farmer Zac and Maya after watching their story unfold on the 2026 series.

The loved-up couple were going strong, even telling New Idea how marriage and kids were on the cards, but they announced their split on Monday, September 28.

In a joint statement, they said they were “grateful” to FWAW for bringing them together and insisted there was “zero bad blood” between them.

“We then became each other’s best friends, which led us into an amazing relationship,” they wrote.

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“Navigating our relationship while being long-distance proved to be no easy journey. The timing for us to make that next move wasn’t right, and unfortunately, this shifted the relationship. We have therefore decided to go our separate ways.”

“Forever grateful for all the laughs and smiles, what an incredible experience,” Zac added in the comments.

All of the couples from the 2026 series have broken up.

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