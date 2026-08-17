Farmer Wants A Wife’s Zac and Maya react to Miranda’s surprise engagement 

Farmer Zac and Maya have broken their silence on their Farmer Wants a Wife co-star, Miranda Chopping’s engagement.

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Miranda was famously matched with Farmer Zac on the 2026 series, but the apple farmer sent her home after she had issues with the other ladies on his farm, including his now-partner, Maya.

Since leaving the farm, Miranda has started dating content creator Josh Brown, and he has now popped the question during a romantic holiday in Paris.

Reacting to the news, Zac said, “Congratulations, all the best,” in a message given to New Idea.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard of it, congrats to her. I’m happy for her,” Maya added.

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Zac showed his support for Miranda as he described the news as “brilliant”, adding, “Everyone finds love in the end.”

Farmer Zac and Maya have shared their thoughts on Miranda being engaged. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Miranda from Farmer Wants A Wife dating?

Miranda made a name for herself on Farmer Wants a Wife after she was given a reality TV “villain edit”.

While the 2026 season was airing, she revealed that she had moved on and was happy to leave her time on the farm behind.

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The 21-year-old went Instagram official with her now-fiancé, Josh Brown, on June 29, and they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since.

Now, they are engaged after a few months of dating, with Miranda telling our sister publication, Woman’s Day, that her beau popped the question in Paris.

She said that Josh told her they were going to an escape room at the Eiffel Tower, and they were ushered into an old elevator with masks on.

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Even though she initially had no idea, she said she knew he was about to propose when she heard their song playing.

“Josh was standing there, the Eiffel Tower was right in front of us, and I just couldn’t stop smiling at him. I’d never seen anything like it. It honestly felt like something out of a movie,” she gushed.

While Lake Como is their dream location for their nuptials, they say they’ll likely tie the knot in Australia.

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Despite it seeming like they’re moving quickly, the reality star told New Idea that they fell in love “almost immediately”.

Farmer Wants a Wife’s Miranda Chopping told New Idea that her and Josh fell in love right away. (Credit: Supplied)

How did Miranda and Josh meet?

The couple met after Josh came to her hometown of Rockhampton for a car event. It was her brother, who liked his content, who encouraged her to reach out to him.

“I don’t know how we’re not sick of each other yet, but yeah, he has a very lovely family, and he’s been very welcoming,” she told us.

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“So things are going very, very well. It’s definitely moved quite quickly, but I think when you know, you know.”

And they have even talked about starting a family!

“We definitely both want kids, but I have told him we’ll be getting married before kids, so it’s definitely all on the cards,” she told New Idea.

“I think that’ll just come with time.”

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