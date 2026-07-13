Are Farmer Wants A Wife’s Jason and Poppy still together? Major twist revealed

Farmer Jason Tessmann might have had a turbulent journey on Farmer Wants A Wife, but he walked away with Poppy in the end.

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His early journey on the show was marred by multiple walkouts, leaving the dairy farmer, 37, unsure if he’d find lasting love.

However, in the end, Jason found what he was looking for, seeing a future with Poppy, leaving runner-up Logan heartbroken.

With filming officially over, are Farmer Jason and Poppy still together? Some telling signs have hinted there might be more to the story.

Scroll down for all the details.

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Farmer Jason has found love with Poppy on Farmer Wants A Wife, but are they still together now? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Jason and Poppy from Farmer Wants A Wife still together?

Neither Jason nor Poppy have broken their silence on their relationship status, but New Idea hears it might all be over between them already.

Our insiders have claimed that their relationship has already broken down off-camera, and Jason has reconnected with another former contestant since then.

“There’s been a lot of DM sliding,” our source alleges.

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Filming wrapped up at the end of last year, and New Idea understands that Bene Joseph has reportedly been telling friends that Farmer Jason has since slid into her direct messages.

“Bene has been proudly telling friends that Jason turned up in her DMs and they’ve been flirting and getting along,” one insider claims.

“She’s also been saying he’s no longer with his lady from the show.”

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According to our sources, Bene may not be the only contestant Jason has reconnected with since filming wrapped.

“A few of the women have compared notes, and some think Jason has been revisiting connections that didn’t get the chance to fully develop during filming,” they claim.

New Idea hears that Jason has reconnected with Bene after filming. (Credit: Instagram)

Needless to say, Jason missed out on the chance to connect with multiple women during filming, given Jessie, Jessica and Beth all walked out.

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And Jason himself has admitted that Bene would have made it to the farm if he could have predicted the women’s early exits.

“Obviously, if Jessie knew she wasn’t going to come to the farm, then Bene probably was going to be the next choice to come to the farm,” he recently told New Idea.

“In hindsight, that could have happened, but yeah, just obviously with Jessie deciding right at the last minute to not come to the farm…”

For any official confirmation about Jason and Poppy, we will have to wait until the 2026 reunion.

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