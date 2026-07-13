“I wanted to turn around”: Why FWAW’s Logan almost skipped the finale

Farmer Wants A Wife viewers were stunned when Farmer Jason chose Poppy at the final decision, leaving Logan heartbroken.

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However, speaking exclusively to New Idea, Logan admits she wasn’t “confident” walking into the final choice and almost didn’t show up at all.

“I kind of knew what was going to happen,” the mother-of-two says of Jason picking Poppy.

“I was trying to get the driver to turn around. I was like, ‘We should just like not go’ because I wasn’t confident at all.”

While many fans have expressed their shock over Jason’s choice, Logan, 28, says it was anything but a surprise to her.

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Logan was left heartbroken when Farmer Jason chose Poppy in the finale. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I kind of always knew that he seemed to be more interested in Poppy than me,” she clarifies.

While production was very supportive of Logan on final decision day, she says it was still “pretty hard” to turn up, knowing her heartbreak would air on TV.

“I definitely had some feelings [for Jason still],” she shares.

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“Going into it, I think I was more so trying to block it out ’cause I knew what was gonna happen.

“I was like trying to protect myself, but feelings definitely were there.”

Logan admits she was feeling uncertain in the days leading up to the final decision, and said she appreciated getting outside perspective on family day.

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“You’re in a bubble when you are like on the farm, and it’s like [Jason is] the only man in the world.

“That’s how it makes it feel. So, when you come and talk to people that aren’t there with you, they do make more sense of it.”

However, the family day wasn’t all plain sailing, with Logan describing the whole experience as “awkward”.

Jason walked away with Poppy, but Logan insists the decision did not surprise her. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“It was weird. [My family] didn’t really want to do it ’cause they were like, they didn’t know how to act,” she explains.

“I said, ‘Just act how you normally would if I was bringing someone home’.

“Yeah, that was really weird. It was really awkward. Hopefully it doesn’t look like it was!”

Watching the show back now, Logan has no regrets and says she was ultimately really happy Jason found what he was looking for in Poppy.

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“Honestly, in the end, I was just happy. I was really happy for them,” she gushes.

While she might not have found love on the show, she has found lasting friendships, remaining very close with Jason to this day!

“We never really spoke about [the final decision after], but I think we didn’t really have to,” she tells us.

Despite her heartbreak on the day, Logan remains friends with Jason. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“We get on great, and we just chat about random stuff, and we’ve been like debriefing after each episode. Yeah, it’s been really fun.”

As for her own love life since leaving the show late last year?

“I was seeing someone earlier in the year, but I’m very single now,” she says.

For now, Logan is happily focused on her “amazing life” with her two children, who have loved watching their mum on TV.

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