Farmer Wants A Wife SPOILER! Jason reconnects with walkout matches after TV break-up

Farmer Wants A Wife has been sent into chaos with the exit of three of Jason’s chosen matches very early on.

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First up, Jessie decided to leave the show before arriving at the farm, before Jessica stormed off and quit when Jason didn’t send anybody home.

Finally, viewers were left heartbroken when frontrunner Beth, whom Jason had picked for his 24-hour date, broke down in tears and left because her daughter wasn’t coping without her.

However, New Idea can reveal that it might not be the end for the three hopefuls, as we’ve heard that his TV relationship has already broken down off-camera.

Currently, Jason has just Poppy and Logan left on the farm, and we understand that he will leave the series with one of them, but it’s rumoured that it won’t last in the real world.

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Only Poppy and Logan are left on Jason’s farm, but it might not be all over for Beth (left). (Credit: Channel Seven)

According to our sources close to production, the farmer has returned to the dating scene and has allegedly reconnected with other women from the show.

“People were surprised by how quickly he moved on,” the source alleges. “There’s been a lot of DM sliding.”

Filming wrapped up at the end of last year, so it’s always a huge effort to keep the result under wraps, and this twist has been harder than most.

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New Idea understands production insiders are nervous about how much of the off-camera tension surrounding Farmer Jason’s storyline will make it to air.

However, fans of the show might be delighted to hear the news, given Jason’s time on the farm so far hasn’t gone as he’d hoped.

As well as fan favourite Beth leaving, viewers were also devastated when Jason didn’t choose Bene to join him on the farm. So, could it be she’s getting her second chance at love?

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While many fans called for Bene to be the next Bachelorette, she exclusively told New Idea that she has no plans to find love on another reality TV show.

“I’m terrible at dating apps because I am such an in-person personality. But I think I might keep my dates off camera for a little while,” she told us.

Beth (left) was devastated to quit while both Jessie (centre right) and Jessica (right) walked out. Britt and Bene (inset L-R) were both not chosen by Jason. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She explained that she never had any desire to go on TV before she saw Jason’s advert, adding that it was actually her first date in 10 years.

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“He’s just so authentic and down to earth, and it was sort of everything I was looking for in a man, and to kind of get myself back into dating,” she shared.

“So, I thought, instead of just downloading the dating apps and swiping through, I’ll go all guns blazing and jump straight on national television.”

Read our full interview with Bene here.

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