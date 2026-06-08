“My body just went”: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Bene addresses on-screen fainting spell

Farmer Wants A Wife is officially back on screen, and it has already provided some drama!

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The launch episode on June 8 saw Farmers Jason, Alex and Dylan meet their matches and choose which women would join them on their farms.

However, things took a dramatic turn after Queensland dairy farmer Jason, 37, picked his five matches when one woman suddenly fainted, sending production into a tailspin.

After Jason selected Beth, Jessica, Logan, Jessie and Poppy to continue on the show, Britt and Bene were sent home, leaving the two women disappointed.

Bene, 31, sweetly thanked Jason and hugged him, but drama struck directly after, when she reached out to grab Britt and suddenly fainted, falling to the ground.

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Medics were quick to attend to Bene before she was escorted out by Jason, and now, she has broken her silence on the dramatic scene.

Farmer Wants A Wife star Bene fainted on camera, and she’s spoken to us about the incident. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It was embarrassing! I can’t believe it,” the mother-of-one exclusively tells New Idea.

She says the “pressure” of standing up for so long and smiling on camera got the better of her, while the emotion of the moment also became too much.

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“It was long days, and you’re so out of your usual routine and environment,” she explains.

“I think that my instant emotion was just like, ‘wow, okay’.

“It was everything. I put work on hold, I organised people to look after my daughter. I’ve committed to taking time away from her, and all of this stuff just hit like a freight train.”

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“I was standing there so focused on smiling and the lights, the hot, it’s a long day. I think my body just went ‘OK that’s enough’.”

She insists she was so happy for the other girls who were chosen, while being disappointed for herself, and felt “embarrassed” about the fainting affair.

“I was like, ‘God, I don’t want people thinking I’m trying to make a scene’,” she adds.

But, keeping her sense of humour about the situation, Bene cheekily jokes that hugging Jason must have made her “weak at the knees”.

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Jason picked Beth, Jessica, Logan, Jessie and Poppy to join him on the farm. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She also praised Jason for being “very gracious” about the situation and accompanying her outside to make sure she was OK.

“I gave him a hug, and I said, ‘I can’t imagine how hard this decision would have been’,” she says.

“As I said to him, ‘What have you never rejected a girl on national television before and made her faint?'”

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Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Bene insists she has no regrets about signing up for the show, even though things didn’t work out with Jason.

As for whether she’s still looking for love? She is – but not on another TV show!

“I’m terrible at dating apps because I am such an in-person personality. But I think I might keep my dates off camera for a little while,” she confesses.

Going on FWAW was actually her first date in 10 years, and she’d never been interested in applying for the show until Jason specifically caught her eye.

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Bene is still looking for love – but not on TV this time! (Credit: Instagram)

“He’s got the strongest family values, which is something that really aligns with me because I have a daughter as well,” she shares.

“He’s just so authentic and down to earth, and it was sort of everything I was looking for in a man, and to kind of get myself back into dating.

“So, I thought, instead of just downloading the dating apps and swiping through, I’ll go all guns blazing and jump straight on national television.”

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While it might have been a bold move to return to the dating pool on TV, Bene says it has given her more confidence to date in the real world now.

“If I can do that, then I can go and meet a boy at the pub for a beer!” she jokes.

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