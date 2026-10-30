“Seems unfair”: Inside Nicole and Sunday’s Vogue cover clash

NEED TO KNOW Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban has landed her first-ever Vogue cover at just 18 years old, gracing the German iteration of the publication.

has landed her first-ever Vogue cover at just 18 years old, gracing the German iteration of the publication. During the same week, Nicole Kidman ‘s three racy covers for the Aussie version of Vogue dropped.

‘s three racy covers for the Aussie version of Vogue dropped. The teen is reportedly upset and wants her mum to take a step back to let her modelling career flourish.

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Living in a famous parent’s shadow can be tough at the best of times, but even more so when you’re competing for prime real estate on the magazine stands!

Up-and-coming model Sunday Rose barely had time to bask in the achievement of gracing a Vogue cover at just 18 years old when her actress mum, Nicole Kidman, stole the limelight with her own sizzling cover on the fashion bible.

“It’s hard to not feel a bit sorry for Sunday. She’s working so hard – casting calls, fittings, shoots and networking – trying to prove she’s more than just ‘Nicole’s daughter’, so getting that big German Vogue cover was an absolute triumph for her career,” an insider tells New Idea.

Sunday was over the moon to land her first cover on the magazine. (Credit: Vogue)

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“It was a huge moment for her and she was on cloud nine for barely nine days when Nicole’s Australian version dropped – and now that’s all anyone wants to talk about.”

Indeed, Sunday gushed about her “dream come true” gig when she shared her cover on Instagram, writing, “ummmm WHAT?!?! I have no words.”

However, that was before her mum’s three covers for the Aussie version dropped, and fans were in disbelief over her youthful looks and killer figure at 59.

It hasn’t helped matters that everyone’s been buzzing about a ‘Nicole-aissance’, which has seen the actress in demand professionally, thriving post-divorce and even enjoying having a pop song dedicated to her!

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“Sunday loves her mum and couldn’t be more proud, but she’s had decades of being on the cover of countless magazines,” the insider explains.

“It seems unfair that magazine scheduling didn’t let Sunday have a month, while her cover was on sale.”

It’s true that Sunday and her younger sister Faith, 15, are Nicole’s number-one fans, but the source adds, “it can be intimidating being compared to her.”

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Nic has graced more than 40 Vogue covers throughout her long career! (Credit: Vogue)

At the same time, Sunday knows she’s got it good as a nepo baby.

She told Vogue, “I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them.”

Still, the source adds, “Part of Sunday will be hoping her mum might take a step back one day and let her modelling career flourish.”

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