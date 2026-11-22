Queenslander Laura has officially been crowned as the winner of ABC’s Recipe of the Year.

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The contract support officer exclusively tells New Idea it was hard to keep her win a secret, especially from her mum.

“My mum’s just been watching the show every week,” the 36-year-old says.

“She had the suspicions. I went to go see her and she’s like, ‘I’m your mother, I can read it all over your face’,” she says with a laughing, adding “I said to her, ‘I refuse to answer any more questions!’”

The winning Emerald pies! (Credit: ABC)

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Laura says her mum is her biggest influence and teacher in the kitchen.

Her parents immigrated from Laos 40 years ago, and she grew up cooking and eating traditional Lao dishes.

In fact, a lot of the recipes she cooked on the show were hers!

Laura is a deserving winner. (Credit: ABC)

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“I was a bit nervous because obviously they are her recipes that I’ve kind of adapted over the years. But I was also getting excited because there isn’t a lot of representation when it comes to the type of food that we’ve grown up eating,” she says.

“Lao food just doesn’t get the spotlight very much… so it was very exciting to know that not only was my mum going to see some Lao food on national TV, it was going to be her recipes as well.”

However Laura admits that she was nervous that her mum would see it and think that she wasn’t cooking the recipes “right” anymore!

“But no, she’s been loving it… we’ll have like a little phone call after the show airs each time and she’s just excited. She never thought this would happen, me being on TV and our recipes on TV as well!”

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Laura’s mum even made a sneaky cameo.

“There’s a little snippet of the episodes where we’re having a FaceTime call together,” she says.

The recipe that awarded Laura the ‘Recipe of the Year’ was Emerald Pie – a Lao curry in a pie.

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She tells us that the pie and its flavours represent what Australia is for her.

Laura tells us the cast are great friends. (Credit: ABC)

“It is a fusion of my parents’ background and their heritage and my mum’s cooking, as well as the place where I was born and raised – Australia,” she says.

“I live in Emerald, and I thought it’d be a nice kind of play on words, a little homage to the town that I now live in that has really accepted me,” she adds.

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Laura tells us off the back of the show, she’s not that keen to go on another cooking show, but she’d love to create her own recipe book.

We’ll keep an eye out on the shelves for it, Laura!

The Recipe of the Year cookbook is available instore and online from the 30th November – pre-order from your favourite bookshop now! It features standout recipes from the series. It’s a celebration of Australia’s rich and diverse food culture, blending nostalgia, community and everyday cooking.