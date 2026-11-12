“World seems so quiet”: Pia Miranda’s heartbreaking loss sparks outpouring of love

Pia Miranda has shared a heartfelt tribute to her beloved father following his death.

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The Wentworth actress, 53, took to Instagram to share the news that her father, Vinny, passed away on November 4 at the age of 80.

“Dad. The world seems so quiet this past week without you in it,” she wrote in a heartbreaking caption.

“Cool, loving, funny, tough as nails and more than a little bit naughty. I couldn’t love you more. Miss you so much.

“Hope Nonna was there waiting for you with a hug and a big bowl of pasta. Vinny. 10/6/46-4/11/26.”

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Pia Miranda has announced the news of her dad’s death. (Credit: Instagram)

Her celebrity friends took to the comments section to share messages of support with the Survivor star.

Her Wentworth co-star Nicole da Silva wrote, “Sending so much love to you my friend xxx”

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Survivor‘s David Genat commented, “RIP Vinny ❤️❤️❤️ great pictures, great man, all the love.”

Kate Jenkinson penned, “Oh Pia, I’m so sorry to hear this. Big big love.”

While Abbey Holmes shared, “Oh P 💔😭 I’m SO sorry to hear. A beautiful man. Sending so much love to you and the fam!”

And Carlo Salanitri added, “My condolences to you and your family Pia.”

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Pia shared a close relationship with her father. She is pictured with him and her sister, Nicole. (Credit: Instagram)

Pia had a very close relationship with her father, Vinny, and he has firmly supported her throughout her career.

When she released her 2023 memoir, Finding My Bella Vita, Vinny was overjoyed.

“He got really emotional when I sent him the first chapter because it was all about his mum and dad,” she exclusively told New Idea at the time.

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“I tried to be really honest about the human experience that I had [in the memoir], and about all the rejection and confidence crisis I’ve had at certain points in my life.”