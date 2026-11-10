“Only 48 but his was a life so incredibly well lived”: Jacinda Ardern, Rove McManus and more pay tribute to New Zealand comedian Dai Henwood

After a six-year battle with colon cancer, beloved New Zealand comedian Dai Henwood has passed away at age 48.

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The star is a household name for Kiwis, starring on many popular TV shows including 7 Days, Family Feud, Taskmaster, and Dancing with the Stars. He was also well-known for his radio, podcast and stand-up comedy work.

Dai was diagnosed with incurable colon cancer in 2020, and went public with his health battle in 2023, using his platform to spread awareness. He opened up about his treatment in both his book, The Life of Dai, and documentary series Live and Let Dai.

Dai Henwood made a name for himself in New Zealand television. (Credit: Instagram)

His management, Notorious Comedy, announced his death on Instagram.

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“It is with a deep sadness that we share the news that Dai Henwood ONZM passed away today. After valiantly living with colon cancer for the past six years, Dai died holding the hands of his family in Auckland Hospital on the morning of Tuesday 10th November 2026,” the post reads.

“The son of actor Ray Henwood ONZM, Dai is survived by his beloved wife Jo, his darling children Charlie & Lucy, and his devoted mother Dame Carolyn Henwood.”

Flight of the Conchords actor Rhys Darby commented on the post, sharing his sadness.

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“I’m devastated. Dai was the best of us and not only an amazing performer but an amazing mate. The best mate anyone could ask for. He made life magical. He saw the best in everyone and everything and when life tried to take him out he fought on with a courage and determination that none of us knew was possible. New Zealand has lost a titan today, but for those of us that loved him dearly as a close friend, we’ll be crying for a long time. My heart goes out to Jo, Charlie, Lucy and mum Carolyn. Rest in Peace buds x,” he wrote.

Celebrities from across the world have been sharing tributes including former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she penned, “Sending so much love to Dai’s family. He was such a wonderful human. So much joy, talent, love and empathy in one person. Aotearoa has lost a good one…”

Jacinda Ardern shared a tribute on her Instagram Story. (Credit: Instagram)

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Comedian and TV star Rove McManus shared the love on Instagram.

“I was not ready for this today. I’m so completely saddened to hear the news that our comedy family across the ditch lost a true foundation stone with the passing of @dai_henwood. Only 48 but his was a life so incredibly well lived. Dai was one of the good ones and he will be sorely missed by all of us who had the privilege of performing with him or just getting to hang out and be in his wickedly cheeky presence. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. Thank you for sharing him with us,” he wrote.

Cheap Seats star Melanie Bracewell also paid tribute.

Dai had many friends in the industry. (Credit: Instagram)

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“In shock this morning. Love you Dai. You taught me a lot. You made me cry with laughter. You were an amazing friend, and a generational talent. Miss you so much, and sending my thoughts to his beautiful family who he loved so much. I know if we all do something kind for someone today, we will continue the beautiful legacy he built,” she wrote.

Although Dai was a big name in the comedy world, he was also known for his charity work, and, in June 2025, was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising.

Rest in peace, Dai.

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