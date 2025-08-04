Inside Guy Montgomery’s secret romance with fellow Logie-winner

When Guy Montgomery walked away with the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards, he couldn’t hide his delight.

“This is really crazy, I am from New Zealand. I know, so I am so sorry to all of your country but suck it, we got one up on you time!” he declared on stage.

Guy’s win came courtesy of his popularity on cult SBS show Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee – and yet you might not know that the comedian and writer already has a Logie at home.

Guy’s long-term partner, actress Chelsie Preston Crayford is a Logie award-winner herself, scooping a trophy in 2012 for her portrayal of Tilly Devine in the TV series Underbelly: Razor.

Guy Montgomery and his fiance, actress Chelsie Preston Crayford, both have Logies. (Credit: Instagram/chelsieflorence)

“So, we’ve got one of these trophies in the house already and she loves lording it over me,” Guy quipped to Radio New Zealand’s Afternoons, prior to his win. “As soon as I got nominated, I told her, I found out in the morning and she started referring to herself as an alumni of the Logies, which I don’t think is terminology anyone uses.

“And I’m itching to, you know, obviously to win, it would be great,” the star went on. “But all that stuff that’s outside of your control that you always just put to the side and think that’d be nice. But in this instance, I do have a personal investment in winning because I cannot take any more.”

Who is Guy Montgomery’s fiance?

Guy and Chelsie, who is also a New Zealander, met at an improv show in Auckland, when Guy returned from a stint living in New York. Chelsie was already a mum to her now-11-year-old daughter, Olive, and the pair just hit it off.

“I came back for some work at the comedy festival and I met my partner after an improv show at the Basement Theatre called Snort,” Guy told Woman’s Day in a 2022 interview. “We were just chatting and getting along really well, and I thought, ‘OK’. I asked her out on a date, but I was living in New York and she was a young parent who had a two-year-old daughter.

“I suppose we both had the idea that there was a delightful impossibility of this being a long-term relationship, so we both let our guards down and that is how, of course, you fall in love with someone,” the star continued.

“Then I went back to New York and we kept talking. After she came to visit, we decided to make a go of the relationship. We did long-distance for around two years, then at the end of 2019, I moved home.”

Guy and Chelsie shared a series of funny photos when they got engaged. (Credit: Instagram/guy_mont)

Guy and Chelsie went on to get engaged in November 2023, with the pair sharing a series of humorous photos of them goofing around to Instagram to mark the occasion.

“We got engaged and hired a professional photographer to take these intimate snaps,” the comedian joked in an accompanying post.

‘She might not survive’

Chelsie was previously in a relationship with cinematographer Ray Edwards, with whom she shares Olive – with the pair enduring an ordeal after Olive was born with a rare genetic mutation that caused her to have seizures.

“They [doctors] told us that based on her brain activity …that she might not survive very long and would most likely be quite disabled,” Charlie revealed in a 2017 interview with Radio New Zealand’s Afternoons.

The arrival of Olive sparked a desire from Chelsie to live a “chemical free” existence.

Thankfully, her daughter came through the health ordeal and even starred alongside her mother in the 2018 short film Falling Up – which tackles the subject of breaking up with a partner when a small child is involved.

In an interview about the film with Stuff in 2018, Chelsie reflected on the stark reality of parenting a toddler.

“My mission was to capture the intimacy, intensity and relentlessness of it,” the actress explained. “We don’t like to show or talk about how hard it is but I don’t think we should feel like bad parents by acknowledging it’s not easy.

“There is now such pressure to be a perfect parent. The perfect diet. Talk to them in the perfect way. Take them to f…ing jumping beans. There are so many methodologies and so much judgement.”

Chelsie worked on the film in the aftermath of her own break-up with Olive’s father – something she described as “a great thing to do together”.

Guy is a loving parent to Chelsie’s daughter Olive. (Credit: Instagram/chelsieflorence)

“It was nice to collaborate and be reminded of each other’s creative energies and take the heat off the break up and stop talking about logistics and pain,” she told Stuff.

“When you go through something really painful, a great way to process it is to make something out of it. It’s not for everyone. It was for us,” she added.

Today, Guy is a loving parent to Olive, telling Woman’s Day, “Parenthood is so interesting because not everyone necessarily imagines it for themselves… but it has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life.

“I love Olive as though she’s my own daughter,” the star went on. “I love parenting with Chelsie. We’ve got a great relationship with Olive’s other set of parents too.”