‘Forgotten’: Jennifer Aniston snubbed in boyfriend’s new book 

Jim Curtis has ruffled some feathers with his latest book, The Book of Possibility.

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The transformational coach and wellness leader has 25 books under his name on Goodreads but his latest project blends neuroscience, hypnotherapy and spirituality, and reveals the power of the subconscious mind.

Prior to the book launch, Jim’s A-list partner Jennifer Aniston had been supporting him with the promotion, including sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram.

These two can’t get enough of each other. (Credit: Instagram)

“I love this book,” she wrote.

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She’s also shared an audiobook example of one of his chapters and even interviewed him at a 92NY event to celebrate the book launch in September.

However, it doesn’t seem as though Jim is returning the public affection as Jennifer is missing from the dedication and the acknowledgements.

Inside the book, the dedication reads: “This book is dedicated to you, the inspirational reader doing the work to transform for the better.”

The acknowledgements read: “No meaningful work is ever created alone. This book exists because of the belief, care, insight and encouragement of extraordinary people along the way.”

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The book is dedicated to those reading it. (Credit: New Idea)

He then thanked his publishing team Tami Corwin, Johanna Castillo, and Irene Kheradi by name.

However, a source says that Jen is fine without an acknowledgement – in fact, they tell us Jim “wanted to give her an acknowledgement” but she turned him down!

“Even though she’s already been at several of his book signings – and even interviewed him on stage for his show – she knows relationships come and go but a book credit is forever,” the source tells us.

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“She and Jim are in a great place and she’s happy to gush about him online, but a ‘thank you’ nod in his book seems wrong to Jen. She also doesn’t want to take away from his work – she considers him some kind of guru and doesn’t want to dilute his message with her celebrity world,” they add.

However, the source says, “Jen’s the only one who’s not upset about this.”

Jim shared the story Courteney Cox made supporting him. (Credit: Instagram)

However the former Friends star isn’t the only famous face promoting the book.

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Jen’s best pal Courteney Cox shared a picture on her Instagram story of her holding the book, with a love heart emoji, tagging Jim and the Amazon link of where to buy the book.

“Not one of her friends are pleased about this. She bailed on their annual Cabo trip to swat around at one of his book signings last January, of all the people he thanks in that book Jen should be one of them. There’s no way he’d have sold out 92NY without Jen,” they tell us.

Our source adds that there is a growing fear among her long-time friends that Jim’s “taking her for a ride”.

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“He’s a professional hypnotist and persuasion expert – if he truly wanted her name in his book, he’d have made it happen easily. No one likes how Jen is bending for him, but he’s doing very little in return,” they say.