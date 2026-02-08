EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Aniston’s friends think boyfriend “can’t be trusted”

NEED TO KNOW Jennifer Aniston confirmed her new relationship with Jim Curtis in November 2025, after meeting through friends earlier in the year.

He recently listed his New York apartment after missing multiple payments.

The hypnotist and author has been plugging his new book on talk shows, and friends are worried he is capitalising on Jen’s status to boost his own profile.

Jennifer Aniston’s romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis is not slowing down any time soon, with the pair ringing in 2026 with a string of sweet social media posts and a surprise appearance from Jen at his sold-out book event in California.

However, some of Jen’s oldest friends are starting to raise the alarm since reports of Jim’s alleged financial woes emerged.

“Happy birthday my love Cherished ❤️”, Jen captioned this image in honour of Jim’s 50th birthday on November 2 last year. (Credit: Instagram)

The 50-year-old motivational speaker fell behind on his HOA fees for his New York apartment, forcing him to put it on the market for $2.1 million at the end of January.

“That’s an extraordinary mistake to make,” says one worried pal. “How could Jim let it get that bad? It’s a huge red flag for everyone.”

While People magazine sources claim Jim is “the most mature relationship” twice-divorced Jen has ever had, it’s not gone unnoticed that he was able to do what no man has ever done before – talk about her in public.

Jim recently spilled on US Today about how he and Jen, who turns 57 this week, met through friends, chatted for a “long time” and grew close. It was his first big TV interview plugging his new book The Book of Possibility.

“It’s stunning that Jim would name-drop her, but even he knows he wouldn’t be on that show if it wasn’t for who he was dating,” adds the pal.

Jim had no qualms talking about Jen on Today. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, another source claims Jim’s own friends are not happy about their ‘MIA buddy’.

“He’s completely changed since dating Jen,” says one pal. “Jim was always the life and soul of the party, and now he doesn’t even reply to invites. Everyone gets that he’s in a new world with security and bodyguards, but they never thought he’d dump everyone so quickly.”

The Jen insider adds: “One of the biggest shocks for anyone dating Jen is the control her team has over their lives. Jim’s gone from independent single man to having every aspect of his life, from his diary to his beard trim, analysed and managed. Dating an A-lister looks fun, but it’s actually a bit of a nightmare.”

Friends are said to be keeping a close eye, worried Jim is capitalising on Jen’s star status to boost his own profile. Already, his social media following has surged, but everyone is fearful of talking to Jen about it.

Jim posted about his book sales soaring. (Credit: Supplied)

“She doesn’t want to know – and will likely cut you out of her inner circle, so it’s difficult,” adds the pal. “She just wants to spend every spare moment with him.”

“It’s sweet in a honeymoon phase, but for someone as fiercely protective of her independence as Jen, it’s raising eyebrows.”

“As much as no one wants to say it, this could turn into another chapter in her ‘unlucky in love’ saga.”