Jennifer Anniston hard launches new romance after Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston has found love again with a new boyfriend!

Advertisement

The Friends star, 56, has moved on with a new man called Jim Curtis following her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux.

It is the first time she has been publicly linked to someone new in seven years, and her fans are absolutely delighted.

Though they have kept their romance under wraps, things appear to be heating up between the pair.

In a major milestone, he even accompanied her to The Morning Show premiere on September 9 – their first public event together.

Advertisement

Scroll on for everything we know about Jennifer’s new boyfriend…

Jennifer Aniston has found love with life coach Jim Curtis after her 2018 split from Justin Theroux. (Credit: Backgrid)

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend?

Jennifer is in a relationship with Hollywood hypnotist and life coach, Jim Curtis.

Jim describes himself as a “transformational coach and hypnotherapist” and has released a series of books.

Advertisement

He believes in manifestation and, according to his website: “I’ve helped thousands of others break free from their past to create an entirely new reality of powerful loving connection.”

Jim is a life coach and Hollywood hypnotist. (Credit: Getty)

When did Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis start dating?

Jennifer and Jim first sparked romance rumours when they began liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram posts.

Jennifer has been following him on the platform for over two years and The Daily Mail claimed the pair bonded over their love for dogs.

Advertisement

“Jennifer really bonded with Jim over his love for rescue dogs, she appreciates that,” an insider told the publication.

On the 2025 Fourth of July weekend, Jim then joined Jennifer on a yacht trip in Mallorca with some of her celebrity friends.

They were photographed spending time with Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer during the holiday.

‘She’s dating Jim and is very happy, but she’s still taking things slowly,’ a source previously told the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

The speculation intensified when they were spotted on a double date with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in Malibu in August.

Jennifer and Jim were pictured wearing matching denim jackets as they stepped out of celebrity hotspot Nobu alongside the couple.

Jennifer sparked rumours she was dating Jim when he joined her on a yacht trip with her celebrity friends, including Courteney Cox and Amanda Anka. (Credit: Instagram)

Have Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis made it official?

Fans were sent into frenzy over Jennifer seemingly going Instagram official with Jim on September 7, 2025.

Advertisement

She posted a gallery of recent photographs from her summer activities, but buried in the carousel appeared to be a picture of Jim.

She included a candid sunset photograph of a mystery man taken from behind, and fans were convinced it was Jim.

One wrote: “The soft launch,” while another commented: “You deserve to Be Happy, Jen.”

“Oh hello 17 pic,” a third cheekily penned.

Advertisement

Another excitedly added: “Yassss the post we were waiting for!!!”

The following day, Jim then accompanied Jennifer to their first major public event together.

Jennifer attended the premiere of The Morning Show‘s fourth season alongside her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.

Advertisement

Though they didn’t appear on the red carpet together, eagle-eyed attendees spotted Jim in the crowds.

He stepped out to support Jennifer on her big night but they continued to keep things low-key as they weren’t pictured together.

Jennifer appeared to go Instagram official with Jim in September with a cryptic picture. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Jennifer Aniston said about Jim Curtis?

Jennifer hasn’t publicly confirmed her relationship status but was asked about Jim at The Morning Show‘s premiere.

Advertisement

An Entertainment Tonight reporter commented that they were “very happy for her”, remarking that Jim seemeed like a “special guy”.

Remaining tight-lipped, Jennifer simply replied: “That’s very nice,” before walking away.

Jennifer remained tight-lipped about Jim while appearing at The Morning Show’s season four premiere. (Credit: Getty)

Who was Jennifer Aniston married to?

Jennifer has been married twice before – to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Advertisement

The actress first met fellow Hollywood star Brad, 61, in 1994 after being introduced by their managers.

But things didn’t become romantic between them until years later, when they started dating in 1998.

They made their red carpet debut the following year, stepping out hand in hand at the Emmy Awards.

They announced their engagement in November 1999 and tied the knot beside the beach in Malibu in July 2000.

Advertisement

It is the first time Jennifer has found love again after her 2018 split from Justin Theroux. (Credit: Getty)

The couple were married for five years before they announced their separation in January 2005.

In a statement, they said they remained “friends” and “committed to one another” – and they have certainly kept that promise, remaining on good terms ever since.

While Brad moved on with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer later found love again with actor Justin, 54.

Advertisement

They first met while filming Tropic Thunder in 2007 but didn’t start dating until they reconnected on the set of Wanderlust in 2010.

The couple got engaged in August 2012 and tied the knot in a surprise wedding almost exactly three years later.

But Jennifer’s first husband was Brad Pitt. (Credit: Getty)

Guests were told it was a birthday party for Justin before the couple actually exchanged vows at their Bel Air home.

Advertisement

However, it wasn’t meant to be as they filed for divorce after three years of marriage in February 2018.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” a statement confirmed.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Start your love journey for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement