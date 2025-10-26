EXCLUSIVE: Hugh and Deb reunite in NYC!

They’ve pointed the finger and played a few public rounds of the blame game in the years since they split.

But in a surprise development, Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman are said to be in a good place with one another – for now.

It was recently confirmed that the exes have had several meet-ups in New York, where they both still reside, in order to rebuild relations and move forward for the sake of their children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.

“They’ve gotten together a couple of times… to talk things out,” a source told RadarOnline.

Hugh and Deb both call the Big Apple home (Credit: Media Mode / Instar)

“By all accounts, things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone.”

It’s been two years now since they officially separated.

It really is time to let the hatred and anger go.”

It’s said that Deb, 69, was happy to have the “peace talks” with her ex-husband as they have finally settled “all the legal stuff”.

Meanwhile, New Idea’s own exclusive insider says Hugh, 57, has been especially keen to get back on the same page as Deb, as he’d like them to spend Christmas this year together in Australia with the kids.

Hugh and Deb have two children together, Oscar and Ava. (Credit: Social media)

Hugh and Deb both celebrated the 2024 festive season Down Under but kept their distance from each other.

The actor was in Sydney with Ava and Oscar first, before flying them down to Melbourne, where Deb was staying.

“Hugh’s big tradition is to spend the holidays in Bondi Beach,” reveals our source.

“As much as he loves living in New York, there’s no place like home for Hugh. He’s still a very proud Aussie at heart, and these trips back to see family will always be a key part of his life that are factored into his schedule.

“Last year, Deb wasn’t so keen on spending time with Hugh, but things are a lot calmer and less volatile than they were.”

Hugh and Deb announced their separation in September 2023. (Credit: Media Mode/Instar)

When Hugh and Deb announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, they said in a statement that they would “undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness”.

However, this May, Deb hinted that the break-up hadn’t been entirely amicable when she said her “compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal”.

“They’re playing nice now and being civilised, which is a real relief for the kids, and it’s made for a far calmer dialogue and way less tension,” adds our source.

Hugh is now dating actress Sutton Foster. (Credit: MEGA)

Right now, there are no plans for Hugh’s girlfriend, Sutton Foster, to join them in Australia. Instead, Sutton, 50, will stay in New York so she can be with her daughter, Emily, whom she shares with ex Ted Griffin.

In August, it was reported that their divorce was still dragging on.

“It’s still something of an adjustment period as Deb is very hurt, and that deep sense of heartbreak will always be there for her,” adds our source.

“But she’s being very adult about the situation, as is Hugh to his credit. And the fact he’s now looking forward to breaking bread with Deb and the kids is a huge step forward.”

