With his ex-wife filing divorce papers late last month, there’s one thing on Hugh Jackman’s mind – making things official with his new love, Sutton Foster!

“Hugh has already been looking at rings, but now that he’s settled his divorce, the hunt has begun in earnest,” a Hollywood insider tells New Idea exclusively.

“He wants it to be something that suits Sutton’s style perfectly, so he’s dropping hints to her to try and gauge what type of setting and stone she wants.”

Deborra-Lee officially filed for divorce in May 2025. (Credit: Media Mode)

“She is working hard to get her divorce wrapped up so that it can happen soon,” our insider adds of Sutton, 50, who filed for her own divorce from husband Ted Griffin after a decade of marriage in October 2024.

“At this point, that’s the only thing holding them back. They are both totally sure they want to get married, it’s just a matter of timing.”

While the happy couple are going from strength to strength, there’s one person who won’t be quite so thrilled for them – Hugh’s ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness. The Aussie actress, 69, is said to be sceptical of the couple’s romance, and just how long it will last.

Could a wedding be on the cards for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster? (Credit: Supplied)

Indeed, Aussie Broadway star Hugh, 56, only went public with his new love earlier this year.

Just last month, Deb seemingly confirmed Hugh and Sutton’s relationship had come as a surprise to her.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail.

“However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

Deborra-Lee Furness is buying Hugh Jackman’s share of the New York penthouse they once shared. (Credit: Supplied)

And after calling her September 2023 split from Hugh “a profound wound that cuts deep”, it seems Deb’s not giving up on fighting for what she believes she deserves. Last week, it was revealed she’s buying Hugh’s share of the New York penthouse the couple shared, just weeks after Hugh and Sutton were spotted moving in!

Still, friends say that Hugh’s not letting it dampen his spirits.

“Hugh is a romantic; he has all sorts of ideas of how to make this proposal something he and Sutton will remember forever. He’s bouncing ideas off Ryan [Reynolds], who’s always so creative,” our insider says.

“Knowing Hugh, it will be some sort of destination proposal or maybe even something on the stage as a nod to their love story.”

