EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Hugh Jackman as girlfriend Sutton Foster steps in

NEED TO KNOW An exclusive source has claimed that Sutton Foster is worried that her partner Hugh Jackman , is not prioritising his health.

Hugh and Sutton have been low-key about their relationship, but went red carpet official in October 2025.

Hugh Jackman is a sought-after man in Hollywood, and his career has been as jam-packed as ever amid his personal life changes.

Following his divorce from Deborra-lee Furness and busy press schedule promoting Song Sung Blue, his loved ones are allegedly pleading with his to slow down and take care of himself.

His girlfriend, Sutton Foster, has stepped in and is doing her best to help him relax and unwind following one of the most challenging and intensely stressful years of his life to date.

Even though they are happy in public, our exclusive source claims that Sutton Foster is worried about Hugh Jackman. (Credit: Getty)

The couple, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, have been spotted on date nights and have also made their relationship official on Instagram.

“Hugh’s been running on empty for months,” an insider exclusively told New Idea.

“He’s always been the type to push himself beyond the normal limits but everyone can see he’s worn down.”

What happened between Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness?

“He really struggled to cope with all the backlash he got over his break-up with Deb, his reputation is everything to him, so to suddenly have all these people judging him and condemning him was horrible, it rocked him.”

The former couple finalised their divorce in June 2025, after officially splitting in 2023.

“But he hasn’t allowed himself a minute of downtime to come to grips with it, if anything he’s been working more and it’s very obvious that the total lack of self-care is catching up to him,” our exclusive source added.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness finalised their divorce in the middle of the year. (Credit: Getty)

A difficult and busy year

Since then, his movie Song Sung Blue, which also stars Kate Hudson, is set to be released in theatres towards the end of the year and on New Year’s Day across the UK.

The trailer for his upcoming movie, The Sheep Detectives, has also just been released.

A few weeks ago, he also appeared on The Graham Norton Show and said he was “never saying never” to not playing Wolverine, which could add even more to his already busy plate.

“Sutton is worried sick about him and so are a lot of people,” the source continued. “He keeps insisting he’s fine, but the fact is he’s not taking care of himself. He hardly sleeps, he skips meals and he makes work the priority, always.

“Sutton’s begging him to start putting his health first, and she says she’s going to make him take a break, whatever it takes.”

Much like the rest of Australia, Hugh has also been dealing with the heartbreak of the Bondi Beach terror attack.

Hugh is also starring in Song Sung Blue with Kate Hudson. (Credit: Getty)

In a recent interview with his co-star Kate while promoting their movie, Hugh took the time to share the devastation over the tragedy which hit Australia on December 14.

On Sunday, December 14, fifteen people were killed, and at least 40 more were wounded when two gunmen opened fire in a shooting which targeted Jewish Hanukkah celebrations.

Breaking his silence on the tragedy, Hugh, who lives in Bondi when he is in Australia, described it as “heartbreaking”.

It’s just devastating, it’s my home, so it hits close,” he told Fox 5 DC as he was interviewed alongside Kate Hudson for their new movie, Song Sung Blue.

“This is something we are seeing all over the world, my heart is breaking about it.

“I just feel for particularly for those families, those closely affected, and the community because it’s my community.”