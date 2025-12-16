Hugh Jackman shares “heartbreak” over Bondi Beach shooting: “It’s my home”

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman has shared his heartbreak over the Bondi Beach terror attack.

On Sunday, December 14, fifteen people were killed and at least 40 more were wounded when two gunmen opened fire on the area.

The shooting targeted Jewish Hanukkah celebrations on Bondi Beach, and victims ranged from just 10 years old to 87.

Breaking his silence on the tragedy, Hugh, 57, described it as “devastating” as he shared his heartbreak for his local community.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman has shared his heartbreak over the tragic Bondi Beach shooting. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s just devastating, it’s my home, so it hits close,” he told Fox 5 DC as he was interviewed alongside Kate Hudson for their new movie, Song Sung Blue.

“This is something we are seeing all over the world, my heart is breaking about it.

“I just feel for particularly for those families, those closely affected, and the community because it’s my community.”

Advertisement

Hugh, who lives in Bondi Beach when he is in Australia, admitted he feels “heartbroken” following the tragic events.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the mass shooting as “pure evil” as he vowed to consider tightening gun laws in the country.

“Yesterday was indeed a dark day in our nation’s history, but we as a nation are stronger than the cowards that did this,” he said.

Advertisement

Of Australia’s gun laws, he added, “If we need to toughen these up, if there’s anything that we can do, I’m certainly up for it.”

Crowds have been gathering at Bondi Pavilion to lay flowers for the 15 victims who were killed in Sunday’s terror attack. (Credit: Getty)

Sixteen people, fifteen victims and one perpetrator, were killed when two gunmen opened fire on Bondi Beach in the terror attack.

Victims included Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, grandmother Marika Pogany, French citizen Dan Elkayam and Jewish man Reuven Morrison.

Advertisement

Ten-year-old Matilda is the youngest confirmed victim from the shooting, and her grieving parents paid tribute to her during a vigil on Tuesday, December 16.

Former police officer Peter Meagher, married couple Boris and Sofia Gurman, Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, synagogue member Tibor Weitzen and Edith Brutman were also among those killed in the attack.

Police said 328 officers have been deployed to provide extra security and support to the Jewish community in Sydney following the attack.