Donations hit $2m for Bondi hero who tackled shooter as he recovers in hospital

Donations have hit $2million for the heroic civilian who tackled a gunman on Bondi Beach.

Advertisement

Fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, suffered two gunshot wounds when he risked his own life to disarm an armed gunman on Sunday, December 14.

At around 6.40pm that day, shots were fired on Bondi Beach as two shooters targeted Jewish Hanukkah celebrations in what has been deemed a terror attack by police.

Heroic civilian Ahmed, who owns a shop in Sutherland, was filmed tackling one of the armed shooters to the ground and disarming him, sustaining two gunshot wounds.

He has been praised as a “hero”, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to show the community’s “gratitude” for his brave actions.

Advertisement

Ahmed Al Ahmed, 43, has been praised as a “hero” for disarming one Bondi shooter, with Chris Minns visiting him in hospital. (Credit: Getty)

At the time of publication, the fundraiser had already raised more than $2million for Ahmed from nearly 40,000 donors in just 24 hours.

The GoFundMe was set up by Car Hub Australia owner Thomas Traynor, who kicked things off by donating $50,000.

“This GoFundMe has been created to show our gratitude and support for someone who demonstrated incredible courage when it mattered most,” the page reads.

Advertisement

“To kick things off and lead by example, we are making an initial donation of $50,000 to honour this absolute hero and help support him through recovery, and the lasting impact of this traumatic event.

“No one expects to be a hero, but when the moment came, he was. Any contribution, big or small, is a powerful way to say thank you.”

Ahmed remains in the hospital in Sydney awaiting multiple surgeries after sustaining two gunshot wounds, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited him on Tuesday, December 16.

Advertisement

“Ahmed, you are an Australian hero,” Albanese posted on Instagram alongside footage of his meeting with Ahmed.

“You put yourself at risk to save others, running towards danger on Bondi Beach and disarming a terrorist.

The 43-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds after tackling a shotgun from the shooter. (Credit: AAP Photos)

“In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians. And that’s exactly what we saw on Sunday night. On behalf of every Australian, I say thank you.”

Advertisement

NSW Premier Chris Minns also visited Ahmed on Monday, December 15, and shared a photograph of them together on his Instagram.

“Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk,” he penned.

“It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW.

“There is no doubt that more lives would have been lost if not for Ahmed’s selfless courage. Thank you, Ahmed.”

Advertisement

Anthony Albanese visited Ahmed in hospital while he recovered. (Credit: Instagram)

Ahmed’s parents, Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed and Malakeh Hasan Al Ahmed, have shared their pride after their son’s heroic actions on Bondi Beach.

“He saw they were dying, and people were losing their lives, and when that guy [the shooter] ran out of ammo, he took it from him, but he was hit,” his mother, Malakeh, told The ABC.

“We pray that God saves him.”

Advertisement

While his father, Mohamed, added, “When he did what he did, he wasn’t thinking about the background of the people he’s saving, the people dying in the street.”

“He doesn’t discriminate between one nationality and another. Especially here in Australia, there’s no difference between one citizen and another.”

Ahmed’s parents landed in Sydney from Syria just a few months ago, having been separated from their son since he moved to Australia in 2006.

At least 15 victims were killed in a shooting on Bondi Beach on December 14. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Ahmed’s cousin, Hozay Alkanj, said he has undergone his first surgery successfully and is now waiting for at least two other procedures.

Fifteen victims were killed when two gunmen opened fire on Bondi Beach at around 6.40pm on Sunday, December 14.

Police identified the alleged shooters as a 50-year-old father and his son, 24. The former was shot dead at the scene, while the other alleged perpetrator remains in hospital under police guard.

The victims’ ages ranged from as young as 10 to 87 years old, while two police officers were also injured.

Advertisement

Around 40 people were taken to the hospital, with their conditions ranging from stable to critical.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger has been named as one of the victims who died in the terror attack.

Crowds gathered in Bondi on Monday, December 15, to lay flowers for those who were killed. (Credit: Getty)

“My dear cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was murdered in today’s terrorist attack in Sydney,” his cousin, Rabbi Zalman Lewis, announced online.

Advertisement

“He leaves behind his wife and young children, as well as my uncle and aunt and siblings. He was truly an incredible guy.”

A 10-year-old girl called Matilda was also among the reported victims, and a fundraiser has already been set up for her family.

“A great tragedy has happened to my family. Yesterday my beloved niece Matilda was killed during a terrorist attack in Bondi beach,” her aunt announced online.

“I don’t know how we survive such grief.”

Advertisement

Matilda has been described as a “bright, joyful, and spirited child” on a GoFundMe page that was set up by the child’s language teacher.

People lined up to donate blood at centres around Sydney to help those in hospital. (Credit: Getty)

Rabbi Yakkov Levitan, Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, and Jewish man Reuven Morrison are all reported to have been among those killed.

French citizen Dan Elkayam, 27, was also confirmed as a victim in the shooting by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

“It is with deep sadness that I learn of the death of our compatriot Dan Elkayam in the antisemitic terrorist attack in Sydney,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I think of his family and loved ones and express to them the full solidarity of the nation.”

Find out all the ways you can help and support the community after the tragedy here.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.