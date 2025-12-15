All the heroes of the tragic Bondi Beach terror attack

The bystander who valiantly leapt to action and tackled one of the Bondi Beach gunmen has been identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed.

The father-of-two, who owns a fruit shop in Sutherland, suffered two gunshot wounds and is being treated in hospital after undergoing surgery on Sunday night.

His cousin, Mustafa, told 7News that he was a hero for his actions, as he provided an update on his status.

“He’s in hospital and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” he told the outlet. “We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero, 100 per cent.”

Father-of-two Sutherland fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed disarmed one of the shooters during the Bondi Beach terror attack. (Credit: AAP Photos)

Footage from the scene showed Ahmed – clad casually in a white polo shirt and jeans – crouching behind a car in the car park before he charged on the older of the two attackers from behind.

Grabbing him in a headlock, a struggle ensued before he was able to wrestle the shotgun from his hands.

He then pointed the weapon at the shooter as he waited for police to apprehend him, though he managed to get back to the bridge, where his son, 24, was still actively shooting.

Ahmed was shot twice following the scuffle – once in the arm and once in the hand – with onlookers rushing to his aid, wrapping his wounds with a towel.

A second man, who took shelter with Ahmed behind a tree as the shooting continued, was also shot.

Police shot and killed the older of the two shooters moments later, his son taken into custody suffering injuries.

The 43-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds after tackling a shotgun from the 50-year-old shooter. (Credit: AAP Photos)

Bondi Rescue lifeguards hailed heroes

While everyone was running for their lives as shots rang out, one Bondi lifeguard sprang into action, putting his life on the line to save a drowning swimmer.

After warning others in the ocean around him of the danger, having heard the initial gunshots, the man found himself unable to swim back to shore.

It was then that he sighted the shooter positioned on a platform directly opposite him.

The swimmer, known only as Levi, is reported by The Standard to be a Chinese tourist from Harbin.

Just as he feared the worst, the intense stress of the situation hampering his ability to swim to safety, a lifeguard paddled up on a surfboard and rescued him.

“Shout out to the bondi beach lifeguard who, while there was shots being fired and we were all ducking for cover behind their buggy, noticed someone in the water struggling so grabbed a board and went to rescue them,” witness Daniel Sinnott posted to Instagram.

Lifeguard Chase Hardaker reposted the image, commenting: “Proud to work alongside some of the bravest people serving the community in all circumstances. Some of the boys first on scene whilst shots still being fired. Deadset heroes.”

Bondi lifeguards were some of the first responders to the scene, with one heroically rescuing a swimmer as shots were being fired. (Credit: Instagram)

Witnesses also took to social media to praise the lifeguard for his heroism.

“Doing what lifeguards in Australia do … Putting his life at risk to help others,” one person wrote.

“The highest level of heroism. Bondi lifeguards are built different,” commented another.

Bondi Rescue star Andrew “Reidy” Reid also praised his colleagues on Instagram.

“7pm yesterday in Bondi – lifeguard: Jacko running over from Tamarama with medical equipment to back up Lifeguards, Clubbies, Police, Ambos and other everyday heroes who tried to save people during yesterday’s attack,” he captioned a photo of Jackson “Jacko” Doolan running barefoot up the street.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what you all had to witness and deal with, but you are all the most incredible people. I’m grateful we live in a world where you exist to show that kindness will always conquer evil. Thank you.”

Reidy was previously caught up in last year’s Bondi Junction stabbing last year.

Bondi Rescue star Jackson “Jacko” Doolan ran barefoot from Tamarama with medical supplies to help treat victims at Bondi Beach. (Credit: Instagram)

He told our sister publication Woman’s Day in April 2024 that he was seeking shelter in Myer when he insisted a security guard let him out to help the victims of the rampage.

“I could see a woman bleeding really badly and I thought, ‘I’ve just got to get down there and help,’” he said.

Fellow Bondi Rescue lifeguard Trent “Maxi” Maxwell shared his “deepest condolences to the victims and families” impacted by the horrific tragedy as he praised his colleagues.

“I am incredibly proud of the lifeguard team who responded, many of them among the first on scene to assist those in need,” he wrote on social media.

“Lifeguards also responded from Tama & Bronte beaches with defibrillators and first aid kits, lifeguards used the buggy bike to provide shelter for beachgoers, and also carried out a double rescue while gunshots were still being heard…

“What I witnessed in the triage area was pure professionalism from all first responders. In the midst of chaos, there was calm, control, and teamwork. Everyone played their part to stabilise casualties and prepare them for transport to hospital.”

“I am incredibly proud of the lifeguard team who responded, many of them among the first on scene to assist those in need,” shared Bondi Rescue lifeguard Trent “Maxi” Maxwell. (Credit: Instagram)

Parents praise woman shot protecting their daughter

The parents of a three-year-old caught up in the shooting have praised the stranger who saved her life.

After losing sight of their youngest daughter Gigi in the chaos of the attack, Wayne and Vanessa were beyond relieved to find the child being shielded by a woman named Jess, who herself had been shot.

“I went, I was looking, there was just blood and bodies everywhere and she was wearing a pink skirt and I saw this lady lying on top of her,” father-of-three Wayne told Sky News.

“She said, ‘I’ve got your daughter, I’ve been protecting her.’

“I said, ‘You’ve saved my daughter’s life,'” he continued, adding, “I said, ‘I’ll be indebted to you for the rest of my life.’”

Vanessa expressed the scene as “mayhem” as bullets rained down around the family, who felt like “sitting ducks” as they tried to shelter from the gunmen.

“I actually tried to grad the policeman’s gun and he grabbed me,” she recalled of the officer, who had been “shot in the head”.

“I was ready to just get in there and just – I didn’t know what to do. I could just see blood everywhere and then I stayed down.”

Families gathered at the Chanukah by the Sea celebration were forced to flee as bullets rained down around them. (Credit: Backgrid)

Celebrity tributes pour in for Bondi Beach terror attack victims

As news of the tragedy spread around the world, celebrities and royals alike took to social media to share their heartache and disbelief at what had occurred.

“I am so horrified by the terrorist attack that took place on Bondi Beach, in my beautiful hometown of Sydney,” Australian actress Rose Byrne wrote.

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families & the Jewish community. Australia is one of the safest placed in the world to practice any religion and [I] am shocked, heartbroken & horrified by this unspeakable news.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared their condolences, writing: “Out thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among those to share their condolences to the victims and families caught up in the tragedy. (Credit: Instagram)

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief.

“We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers.”

The Block judge Shaynna Blaze singled out Ahmed for his heroism as she posted: “Devastated of the shooting in Bondi and what an incredible act of bravery from this man.”

Today Extra co-host Sylvia Jeffreys said she found it “hard to comprehend what has unfolded in beautiful, vibrant, inclusive Bondi”.

“How can our own backyard feel so unfamiliar? I send love and support to the Jewish community – you should have been able to gather in peace.

Australian-born Queen Mary and husband King Frederik of Denmark said they were “profoundly saddened” by the news. (Credit: Instagram)

“To the loved ones of those who’ve been killed or injured. To the parents who are wondering how to explain this to their children.

“As one of my friends said to me yesterday, love is more powerful than hate and I know the Bondi community will prove that.”

King Frederik and Australian-born Queen Mary of Denmark extended their “deepest and most heartfelt condolences” to the victims and their loved ones.

“We and the people of Denmark are profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the terror attack at Bondi Beach today,” they wrote.

A man lays flowers at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 15. (Credit: Getty Images)

How you can help

New South Wales residents have been asked to give blood as hospitals operate on a trauma level.

In particular, type O donors are needed, according to the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in the tragedy, ranging in age from 10 to 87. A further 40 have been admitted to hospitals across Sydney.

“The first thing, of course, is to listen to New South Wales police and emergency services, [but] if you’re looking for something practical to do, you could give blood,” Premier Chris Minns said at a press conference on Monday morning.

“We saw extraordinary scenes from New South Wales hospitals last night, emergency departments at the drop of a hat were in the process of saving scores of lives.

“They did an incredible job but they need your help. They need blood and, if you’re thinking about doing an act of public service in the coming 24 hours, I urge you to contact the Red Cross and do that piece of public-mindedness, that piece of public spiritedness.”

Visit lifeblood.com.au to find your nearest donor centre.