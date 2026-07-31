“A lot of pain”: The Block’s Scott Cam reveals emergency 12-day hospital stay 

Scott Cam has shocked fans by revealing he has been in the hospital for almost two weeks.

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The Block host shared the news live on the Brisbane radio show Stav, Abby & Matt on July 31, just days before the renovation show’s 2026 premiere.

“I am calling you from my hospital room, which I’ve been in for 12 days. I just had a knee replacement,” he told the hosts.

Scott Cam has revealed that he’s been in hospital for a while. (Credit: Nine)

“First five days is not good. Let me tell you. I’m at the back end now.”

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“I was on the heavy duties [painkillers] in the early days because knee replacements are pretty big. Yeah, there’s a lot of pain involved.”

Despite this, he assured them that he’s on the mend.

“But now I’m at the back end,” he shared.

“I’m still incapacitated a little bit with a walking stick.”

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Thankfully, Scott is due to return home on Sunday, meaning he will be back home to watch The Block‘s 2026 premiere from his couch that same day.

Scott is back helming the 2026 series, and will be introducing a whole new cast of Blockheads to us very soon.

Scott Cam has had another intense surgery. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What other surgeries has Scott Cam had?

Before he was the host of The Block, Scott was a carpenter, and it came with its fair share of difficulties.

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In 2020, he was rushed into emergency neck surgery due to the “wear and tear” from years of physical labour.

“I didn’t really tell anyone about it, but then I thought it’s a good message for young tradesmen and women who are working hard – as they do – and I know how hard they work when they’re young because they’re bulletproof,” he said to 9Entertainment.

“One morning my vertebrae had just crushed, basically from wear and tear, and the disk was worn out, and it crushed my nerves going down my shoulders and my arm.”

The emergency surgery lasted around three hours.

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“In layman’s terms, they cut a channel between my vertebrae for the nerve to sit in,” he shared.

Initially, he thought it was a pinched nerve, but he was concerned when he found out how serious it was.

“I’ve never really been to hospital for anything like this; I’ve just had a couple of small operations, nothing major, so this was new ground for me,” he explained.

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At the time, he urged other tradespeople to look after themselves.

In 2024, he also campaigned with SafetyCulture to encourage more tradies to be sun smart.

Explaining that he had spots on his arms from rolling his sleeves up while working outside, he urged others to make sure their hands are covered when working outdoors.

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