The Block’s Eliza Paschke is expecting a baby with former Today Show host!

The Block star Eliza Paschke has announced she is expecting her first child with Clint Stanaway!

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The reality TV star, 40, took to Instagram on June 4 to reveal that she is pregnant, but she didn’t initially reveal any more details.

However, the following morning, Clint revealed live on the radio that he is expecting a child with his close friend “Eliza”.

Eliza then confirmed their shared journey by sharing a video of his statement to Instagram, gushing, “So happy to be sharing the experience with this wonderful human.”

In her initial announcement, Eliza posted a photograph of two ultrasound scans and gushed that she was “immensely grateful” to be expecting her first child.

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The Block star Eliza is expecting her first child, and Clint Stanaway is the father! (Credit: Instagram)

“Becoming a mum is something I’ve always thought about and openly discussed,” she wrote in an emotional caption.

“Today I’m 16 weeks pregnant, and feeling immensely grateful to be in this position.

“I know there will be lots of questions, which I’ll answer over time. Eliza.”

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Just hours later, Clint shared the wonderful news that he is expecting a child with Eliza live on his radio show, Jase, Lauren & Clint.

While he did not explicitly confirm who Eliza is, the same ultrasound pictures appeared to flash up on screen, and fans were quick to make the link.

“I’m going to be having a baby with a really good friend of mine, her name is Eliza, and we’re going to be using a co-parenting model to have this child,” he sweetly shared.

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“We’re going to have a different looking family, but a family that is not going to have any shortage of love.”

The former Today Show host admitted that he nearly “passed out” at the first ultrasound appointment, adding, “It took my breath away.”

“I can’t wait for you to meet my little boy or girl,” Clint told his co-hosts, Jason Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, as he fought back tears.

Fans were quick to take to the comments after realising who the mystery “Eliza” was, before The Block star officially confirmed the news.

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Eliza and Clint are pursuing parenthood as friends and have both shared the ultrasound scans. (Credit: Instagram)

“When I realised who Eliza was. Kids lucked out in love!!!” one fan gushed.

“Congratulations Eliza and Clint. What an incredibly special announcement,” another said.

While a third added, “Ohh this is beautiful, congrats Clint & Eliza.”

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Both Clint and Eliza are believed to be single. Eliza has spoken openly about her journey towards motherhood.

She decided to freeze her eggs at the age of 32 and again at 38, revealing her prize money from The Block made it possible.

“I was single with no assets to my name and had saved up just enough money for an overseas holiday. Instead of going on that holiday, I made a $10,000 investment in my future,” she wrote in a 2024 column for nine.com.au.

Eliza froze her eggs with the money she won on The Block in 2023 with her sister, Liberty. (Credit: Instagram)

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“I wouldn’t be able to do it without those winnings because as a lot of you know it is an investment.”

Egg freezing typically costs between $7,000 and $12,000 upfront for the first cycle. It sees the woman’s eggs extracted, frozen and stored for future use.

Eliza underwent the procedure for the second time to give her a “security blanket for potentially having a child if I want to later in life”.

“I am single, so you have to think about these things a little bit,” she told her fans in a video at the time.

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Eliza and her sister, Liberty, came as runners-up on The Block in 2023 and won $1.05 million in prize money.