OPINION: The one thing My Reno Rules gets right, which The Block gets wrong

Ever since it aired, there have been several comparisons between My Reno Rules and The Block.

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But I think there’s one glaring difference that makes the Channel Seven show stand out for the right reasons.

Initially, the winning prize was $100,000, but it then jumped tenfold to $1 million.

Even though the show has not been widely reported on, the ratings have remained steady, never dropping below one million overall. Considering this is the first season, it’s incredibly high-stakes.

Despite The Block’s ratings usually being much higher, the Channel Seven show has made sure to set itself apart from its rival.

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During the show, Adrian upped the ante again and said he didn’t want anyone going home empty-handed.

My Reno Rules at least guarantees a financial reward. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The prizes for the four teams are now as follows:

First place: $1 million

Second place: $250,000

Third place: $100,000

Fourth place: $50,000

Yes, while there is a large gap between first and fourth place ($50,000 is just five per cent of the $1 million prize), I think something is better than nothing.

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Considering the contestants from both shows are putting their lives on hold for several months at a time, it’s such a financial risk, in the hopes of gaining a high reward.

It seem like this time though, it pays off.

We all know how last year’s Block auction went – it was hard to watch as a viewer.

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As a journalist who was flown to Daylesford to see it all unfold, it was brutal to see the disappointment firsthand.

Seeing two homes pass in wasn’t new; it has happened several times on the Channel Nine show. It was still challenging to see that the sacrifices made didn’t financially pay off for everyone.

Even for Robby and Mat, who sold their home last year, the profits barely covered the time they spent away from their businesses.

Last year’s auction on The Block sparked outrage across Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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I know that the contestants sign up with all these risks, and that the show has had this format for years. I know people, including many with their own businesses, go on the show willingly.

Even though it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, let’s be honest – people sign up to be a part of it, but also want to secure life-changing money.

That, and hopes it leads to more lucrative opportunities, or the ability to use their new platforms to amplify what they’re already doing. That, or the chance to promote something else.

I am not saying every contestant does this, but it’s something to consider when joining one of Australia’s biggest reality shows.

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Perhaps some of the My Reno Rules contestants also see the value in the exposure.

But it seems like they might end up in a better spot, even the contestants getting backlash for design choices and attitudes.

They can brush the comments off, with money in their back pockets.

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