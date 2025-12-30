“Absolutely not”: The Block’s Robby and Mat slam auction edit

NEED TO KNOW The Block stars Robby and Mat have slammed claims about their devastating auction result.

stars have slammed claims about their devastating auction result. The best mates pocketed less than $60,000 each at the October auction.

They also revealed where they stand with this year’s cast.

Advertisement

It’s been two months since this year’s mortifying auction on The Block, and Robby and Mat are getting candid about it all.

The best mates from Adelaide have taken to their Instagram stories for a Q&A with fans about their time on the show.

The pair were the second to put their home up for auction, but only pocketed $109,000.10 between them.

When one fan asked if they felt like they were ripped off because it looked rushed, Robby set the record straight.

Advertisement

“Absolutely not,” he said. “Tom Panos held that room for a very long time, am I right?”

Robby and Mat have broken their silence about the edit of their auction on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Mat also said it was longer than it seemed on TV.

“Yeah, unfortunately, with the editing, it made it look like he rushed it,” he explained.

Advertisement

“I think that’s also because the end result for a lot of people wasn’t ideal, so I think the editing looks like he rushed it. We were really happy.”

When the finale aired, the pair said they hoped to win more, and it did not financially cover the time they spent away from their businesses.

Despite that, they told their followers they enjoyed being a part of it.

Advertisement

“Would we do The Block again if asked?” Mat began.

“Look, it’s a tricky one because we had such a fabulous experience and such a great journey, if we did it and it wasn’t as good, or wasn’t as fun, I think we’d be disappointed because we had so much fun.

“But never say never. But it’s a hard no.”

They also revealed where they stand with the other cast members. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Advertisement

When asked who they keep in contact with, they revealed that Sonny and Alicia message every day.

While there have been rumours about tensions among this year’s cast members, Mat explained that everyone was still in their main group chat, but “everyone has gone back to their busy lives”.

For Mat, The Block wasn’t the only major moment in his life this year – he also became a father.

The new father revealed how his new bundle of joy has been doing.

Advertisement

“There are lots of questions asking for little mate’s name, but we are not announcing it just yet,” he said during the Q and A.

“Should be announced next week, but he’s doing very well, thank you. Thank you for all the well wishes.”