The Block’s Steph & Gian share exciting family news

The Block 2023 winners, Steph Oottavio and Gian Oottavio, have revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

In an emotional video posted on social media on May 18th, the childhood sweethearts shared a sweet video montage of themselves on camera announcing the news.

“The start of our little family, when two become three,✨🍼” the video was captioned.

“We can’t wait to meet you, our beautiful baby Ottavio,🤍” the caption continued.

Fellow The Block 2023 contestants Eliza and Liberty were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments section, with Eliza and Liberty commenting, “BEST EVER! We can’t wait to be aunties 😍.”

Series villain Kristy Beames followed suit, writing “Beyond happy for you both 🥹🥰♥️.”

Adrian Portelli (aka the man who bought The Block in 2024) also shared his well wishes with the parents-to-be, writing “Woohooooo, congrats guys. Another helper on the tools. 👏”

The Block 2020 runner-up team, Sarah and George, echoed these sentiments, writing, “Oh, stop, how gorgeous is this! A HUGE congratulations, guys, such an amazing journey ahead for you both. ❤️”

Rachel and Ryan from the 2022 season of The Block also commented their congratulations: “So excited for you both! So much love xoxoxo.”

Steph and Gian made history in November 2023 when they won a record-breaking $1.75m on the renovation reality show, selling their house to Adrian Portelli for $1.65m and taking home an additional $100,000 in prize money for coming first.

With a reserve of $3.35m, it was an incredible effort for the then newlyweds, who described their auction result as “incredible” and “overwhelming.”

“It was such a surreal day, and to end on such a high like this after all the hard work is amazing. We are so grateful that Adrian Portelli saw something in our house that we love so much. This will change our lives,” the couple shared in a joint statement to Channel Nine at the time.

While they said on auction say they had “no idea” what they would spend their prize money on, there is no doubt it has set them up for the next exciting chapter in their lives – parenthood!