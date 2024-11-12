At only ten months old, controversial The Block bidder Adrian Portelli has thrust his son Mercy into the spotlight, by bringing him to the 2024 auction.

Making history with his little one cradled in his arms, Adrian spent just over $15 million on all five properties, quickly becoming one of Australia’s most talked about people in the process.

Young Mercy was the perfect babe as his father took centre stage at The Block 2024 auction. (Credit: Channel Nine)

But despite his flashy antics and acumen for business, it’s clear that the billionaire takes the saying ‘family first’ seriously, often taking to Instagram to gush about his only child.

On September 1st, he shared a carousel of sweet photos of the father-son duo, writing that it was an “absolute honour” to be a father.

A doting dad. (Credit: Instagram)

Seven months prior to the day, Adrian confirmed that he and partner Karlie Butler had welcomed their first child together.

Breaking the news on his Instagram account, the entrepreneur shared numerous snaps of him with his son, captioning the post, “Welcome to the world little man.”

Speaking with the Herald Sun, the new father revealed Karlie gave birth on Monday, January 29, 2024.

“He was four days over…it’s an amazing, overwhelming experience.”

Adrian was thrilled when he found out he was having a baby boy. (Credit: Instagram)

In November 2023, he gifted his girlfriend Karlie Butler an expensive “push present.”

Taking to his social media accounts to share snaps from the baby shower, the self-made millionaire (who has an estimated net worth of over $$1 billion), was clearly over the moon about becoming a father.

So much so, that the entrepreneur not only organised a lavish baby shower for his partner but gifted her a brand new white Aston Martin, complete with “heritage license plates.”

Whilst the exact cost of the car was kept under wraps, the property mogul said the gift to his girlfriend Karlie was “well deserved for putting up with [him].”

Given the base model for this car retails from $357,000, and heritage plates sell for at least $50,000, this gift was every bit as generous as it was romantic!

No expense was spared for the lavish event (and the car). (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier that year, the 35-year-old car enthusiast held an elaborate gender reveal in his $39 million dollar East Melbourne penthouse, revealing that he and Karlie were expecting a baby boy together.

The event saw three roulettes fly over the luxury highrise building, with one ultimately spraying blue into the sky to break the happy news that they would be having a son together.