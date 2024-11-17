The Block auction rigging: Adrian Portelli denies claims

Longtime fans of ratings juggernaut The Block are threatening to tune out next season after claims this year’s finale was ‘rigged’.

Advertisement

Frustrated viewers argued on social media that the auction was “manipulated” after billionaire Adrian Portelli bought all five houses.

“Him and his advocate, they rigged it,” one claimed.

Adrian spent all up $15 million on all five houses. (Credit:Media Mode)

Adrian, 35, confessed on Nova’s Jase & Lauren radio show the auction order was predetermined to favour eventual winners, underdog sisters Maddy and Charlotte.

Advertisement

“We hand-selected the order to make sure the girls went last. So we can get them to win… my partner loves the show and they were her favourite as well,” he said.

However, he later hit back at the rigging allegations.

“I’ve never once said The Block was rigged. Those words never came out of my mouth,” he said on Instagram. “They [had] the best house, they were the best contestants.”

Adrian was stoked to give the sisters the win. (Credit:Media Mode)

Advertisement

Despite his denials, Maddy and Charlotte said they did know prior that Adrian would buy all five properties.

“He showed interest in all the houses from the start,” Charlotte told the Daily Mail after the auction. “We’d had quite a few conversations with Adrian.”