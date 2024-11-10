  •  
EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Courtney and Grant share exciting family news

The happy couple have big plans for 2025!
Courtney and Grant

This year’s season of The Block might have wrapped up, but things are only just getting started for Courtney and Grant. 

The married couple, who worked tirelessly on House 2, tells New Idea that they are sad that it’s all over – but are looking forward to everything the future has in store for them.

“We want to start a family!” Courtney confirms, with a knowing smile.

“That was on the cards before The Block, but we put it on hold. So, we’d love to continue doing that.”

Courtney, 32, says the popular renovation show is the toughest thing she’s ever done, but also “the most rewarding experience”.

“We had a vision from the start,” Grant, 30, adds. “I have no regrets about what we did – I’d do it all again tomorrow if I could.

“We were adamant from day one that we would always be ourselves – the good, the bad, and the ugly.” 

Courtney and Grant on The Block
Courtney and Grant celebrate all their work on House 2. (Photo: Channel Nine)

The couple’s four-bedroom, three-bathroom house consistently received good feedback from all three judges. Given how well they did, Courtney and Grant admit that they would happily return for an All-Stars season. In fact, they have actually already asked production to bring them back!

“Send me the contract!” Grant says with a laugh.

The Blockheads say they would also be open to doing other reality shows, such as The Amazing Race and Australian Survivor.

“Just not Farmer Wants A Wife or anything like that,” jokes Grant.

The happy couple, from Western Sydney, enjoyed meeting fans out and about, and say they will “almost miss watching themselves on TV”.

The Block 2024 Cast at Melbourne Cup
The Block 2024 cast at the Melbourne Cup. (Photo: Instagram)

“There have been a lot of people … like everywhere you go, everyone wants a photo! Everyone wants to know about The Block. It’s just been really nice to have so much positivity – it’s been a really nice experience,” Courtney shares.

Since filming ended, the couple have been focusing on their furniture business, The Lazy Stylist. They even used a few pieces in their house on Phillip Island, and Courtney says the exposure on the show has been helpful for business.

“I’m so grateful for The Block and the exposure it’s given me,” she shares. “Like, it was a real ‘pinch me’ moment!” 

Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

