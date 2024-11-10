EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Courtney and Grant share exciting family news

This year’s season of The Block might have wrapped up, but things are only just getting started for Courtney and Grant.

Advertisement

The married couple, who worked tirelessly on House 2, tells New Idea that they are sad that it’s all over – but are looking forward to everything the future has in store for them.

“We want to start a family!” Courtney confirms, with a knowing smile.

“That was on the cards before The Block, but we put it on hold. So, we’d love to continue doing that.”

Courtney, 32, says the popular renovation show is the toughest thing she’s ever done, but also “the most rewarding experience”.

Advertisement

“We had a vision from the start,” Grant, 30, adds. “I have no regrets about what we did – I’d do it all again tomorrow if I could.

“We were adamant from day one that we would always be ourselves – the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Courtney and Grant celebrate all their work on House 2. (Photo: Channel Nine)

The couple’s four-bedroom, three-bathroom house consistently received good feedback from all three judges. Given how well they did, Courtney and Grant admit that they would happily return for an All-Stars season. In fact, they have actually already asked production to bring them back!

Advertisement

“Send me the contract!” Grant says with a laugh.

The Blockheads say they would also be open to doing other reality shows, such as The Amazing Race and Australian Survivor.

“Just not Farmer Wants A Wife or anything like that,” jokes Grant.

The happy couple, from Western Sydney, enjoyed meeting fans out and about, and say they will “almost miss watching themselves on TV”.

Advertisement

The Block 2024 cast at the Melbourne Cup. (Photo: Instagram)

“There have been a lot of people … like everywhere you go, everyone wants a photo! Everyone wants to know about The Block. It’s just been really nice to have so much positivity – it’s been a really nice experience,” Courtney shares.

Since filming ended, the couple have been focusing on their furniture business, The Lazy Stylist. They even used a few pieces in their house on Phillip Island, and Courtney says the exposure on the show has been helpful for business.

“I’m so grateful for The Block and the exposure it’s given me,” she shares. “Like, it was a real ‘pinch me’ moment!”

Advertisement