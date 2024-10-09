It’s no secret that Kylie and Brad’s on-screen relationship has been rocky, however, following Jesse and Paige’s early exit from The Block, fans have begun to worry whether Kylie and Brad’s relationship will take a similar turn.

The married couple from Cairns have found themselves in the spotlight more than other couples this season with rumours circulating about both their time on the show and their relationship status following.



From divorce rumours to talk that the two make the decision to leave The Block early, fans are desperately trying to figure out what ACTUALLY happens to this controversial couple.

Back in September 2024, a source reportedly told the Daily Mail that “Kylie had an absolute meltdown at the end of week 12 and stormed off the set…She flat-out refused to continue filming, and the pair didn’t even show up to finish their communal space in week 13.”



“I’ve got no clue how the producers are going to handle this on-screen or how they’ll edit around it,” they continued.

Will Kylie and Brad leave The Block? (Credit: Channel Nine )

We have seen the tension grow between Kylie and Brad for weeks on end, however, could the married couple and parents of four be reaching their breaking point?



Just weeks ago, the Green Team found themselves in the headlines following reports suggesting that Brad had moved out of their family home in Cairns.

However, recent photos obtained by New Idea seemingly confirm that the two are still together and working through their issues.

Kylie and Brad also spoke to New Idea earlier in the season confirming that The Block brought them closer, however, Brad joked that they may change their mind as more episodes air…

Being away from their kids is tough – but Kylie and Brad hope it will all be worth it. (Credit: Supplied.)

Despite it all, Kylie and Brad are doing very well on the popular renovation series, even receiving an almost perfect score on their living and dining area.

Their style was severely criticised at the beginning of the series, however, they have seemingly perfected their design and are working toward producing a very successful home.

While the future of their time on the show remains unknown, fans are excited to see the finished product of their Phillip Island holiday home.