Cherry Coded: How to wear this season’s most stylish shade

It’s the colour that’s taking over runways and retailers across the globe.

Cherry red- a deep berry, burgundy-like hue- is this season’s must-have shade, offering the perfect pop of colour to brighten up your winter wardrobe.

From cosy cardigans to statement shoes, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite cherry-red fashion pieces below.

The best cherry red fashion to shop in 2025

(Credit: H&M ) 01 H&M Belted Blazer Dress $89.99 at H&M Go from corporate chic to dinner party ready with this sleek blazer-style dress. Pair with knee-high boots for an on-trend look. Shop Now

(Credit: City Chic ) 02 City Chic Chloe Cardigan Dark Cherry $89.95 at City Chic Comfort meets lush with this slouchy cardigan featuring a flattering V-neckline for seamless layering. Shop Now

(Credit: Big W) 03 &me Women’s Textured Knit Dress $25.00 at Big W This versatile style can be dressed up with accessories or worn casually with a pair of comfy sneakers. Shop Now

(Credit: Next) (Credit: Next ) 04 Next Burgundy Red Button Front Knitted Tank Top $66.00 at Next A knitted tank is essential for a preppy look and this classic button-up ticks all the boxes. Cosy, versatile and chic! Shop Now

(Credit: Big W) 05 &me Women’s Print Straight Leg Pant $20.00 at Big W Make a stylish statement with this fun pair of printed pants featuring a relaxed design and stretchy waistline for ultimate comfort. Shop Now

(Credit: Next ) 06 Next Burgundy Red Crepe Short Sleeve Polo Shirt $71.00 at Next This relaxed polo-style shirt pairs perfectly with almost any style of pants. Match with a knitted skirt for a comfy casual look. Shop Now

(Credit: H&M ) 07 H&M Coated Skirt $89.99 at H&M For a fashionable fit straight from the runway, we love this sleek coated midi skirt. Pair with a fluffy knit for added texture. Shop Now

(Credit: Target ) 08 Target Women’s Pointed Toe Triple Strap Flats $20.00 at Target Add a splash of colour to your outfit with these suede-like flats featuring three buckle straps for an edgy touch. Shop Now

(Credit: Billini ) 09 Billini Clara Shoulder Bag Cherry Red Patent $79.95 at Billini Give your outfit a luxe glow-up with this patent red shoulder bag complete with a gold buckle detail. Shop Now

(Credit: Billini ) 10 Billini Venetia Bracelet Red-Gold $49.95 at Billini This dainty chain features bold red flower motifs guaranteed to add some flare to any fit. Shop Now

(Credit: Le Specs ) 11 Le Specs The Whisperer Garnet Sunglasses $80.00 at Le Specs A modern take on the classic cat eye, throw some serious shade with these snazzy sunglasses. Shop Now

(Credit: Forever New ) 12 Forever New Margo Bow Trim Slingback Heeled Sandals $99.99 at The Iconic These slingback heels are decorated with a sweet bow detail and feature a lush cushioned insole for added comfort. Shop Now

(Credit: Cotton On ) 13 Rubi Small Charm Earring $12.99 at Cotton On We love these bow-shaped stud earrings with a trendy cherry red and gold colour pairing to elevate any outfit. Shop Now