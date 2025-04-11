Cherry Coded: How to wear this season’s most stylish shade

It’s the colour that’s taking over runways and retailers across the globe.
Cherry red- a deep berry, burgundy-like hue- is this season’s must-have shade, offering the perfect pop of colour to brighten up your winter wardrobe.
From cosy cardigans to statement shoes, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite cherry-red fashion pieces below.
The best cherry red fashion to shop in 2025
01
H&M Belted Blazer Dress
$89.99 at H&M
Go from corporate chic to dinner party ready with this sleek blazer-style dress. Pair with knee-high boots for an on-trend look.
02
City Chic Chloe Cardigan Dark Cherry
$89.95 at City Chic
Comfort meets lush with this slouchy cardigan featuring a flattering V-neckline for seamless layering.
03
&me Women’s Textured Knit Dress
$25.00 at Big W
This versatile style can be dressed up with accessories or worn casually with a pair of comfy sneakers.
04
Next Burgundy Red Button Front Knitted Tank Top
$66.00 at Next
A knitted tank is essential for a preppy look and this classic button-up ticks all the boxes. Cosy, versatile and chic!
05
&me Women’s Print Straight Leg Pant
$20.00 at Big W
Make a stylish statement with this fun pair of printed pants featuring a relaxed design and stretchy waistline for ultimate comfort.
06
Next Burgundy Red Crepe Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$71.00 at Next
This relaxed polo-style shirt pairs perfectly with almost any style of pants. Match with a knitted skirt for a comfy casual look.
07
H&M Coated Skirt
$89.99 at H&M
For a fashionable fit straight from the runway, we love this sleek coated midi skirt. Pair with a fluffy knit for added texture.
08
Target Women’s Pointed Toe Triple Strap Flats
$20.00 at Target
Add a splash of colour to your outfit with these suede-like flats featuring three buckle straps for an edgy touch.
09
Billini Clara Shoulder Bag Cherry Red Patent
$79.95 at Billini
Give your outfit a luxe glow-up with this patent red shoulder bag complete with a gold buckle detail.
10
Billini Venetia Bracelet Red-Gold
$49.95 at Billini
This dainty chain features bold red flower motifs guaranteed to add some flare to any fit.
11
Le Specs The Whisperer Garnet Sunglasses
$80.00 at Le Specs
A modern take on the classic cat eye, throw some serious shade with these snazzy sunglasses.
12
Forever New Margo Bow Trim Slingback Heeled Sandals
$99.99 at The Iconic
These slingback heels are decorated with a sweet bow detail and feature a lush cushioned insole for added comfort.
13
Rubi Small Charm Earring
$12.99 at Cotton On
We love these bow-shaped stud earrings with a trendy cherry red and gold colour pairing to elevate any outfit.