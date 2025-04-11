  •  
Cherry Coded: How to wear this season’s most stylish shade

We’ve cherry picked a few of our fashion faves!
stephanie de nobile
Lilly Collins wearing cherry red fashion trend in Netflix series Emily in ParisNetflix

It’s the colour that’s taking over runways and retailers across the globe.

Cherry red- a deep berry, burgundy-like hue- is this season’s must-have shade, offering the perfect pop of colour to brighten up your winter wardrobe.

From cosy cardigans to statement shoes, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite cherry-red fashion pieces below.

The best cherry red fashion to shop in 2025

H&M blazer dress with belt
(Credit: H&M )

01

H&M Belted Blazer Dress

$89.99 at H&M

Go from corporate chic to dinner party ready with this sleek blazer-style dress. Pair with knee-high boots for an on-trend look.

city chic v neck cardigan with fold button detail
(Credit: City Chic )

02

City Chic Chloe Cardigan Dark Cherry

$89.95 at City Chic

Comfort meets lush with this slouchy cardigan featuring a flattering V-neckline for seamless layering.

Big W knit bottom up midi dress
(Credit: Big W)

03

&me Women’s Textured Knit Dress

$25.00 at Big W

This versatile style can be dressed up with accessories or worn casually with a pair of comfy sneakers.

next knit buttoned up top
(Credit: Next) (Credit: Next )

04

Next Burgundy Red Button Front Knitted Tank Top

$66.00 at Next

A knitted tank is essential for a preppy look and this classic button-up ticks all the boxes. Cosy, versatile and chic!

big w printed pants
(Credit: Big W)

05

&me Women’s Print Straight Leg Pant

$20.00 at Big W

Make a stylish statement with this fun pair of printed pants featuring a relaxed design and stretchy waistline for ultimate comfort.

next polo style shirt with buttons and pocket detail
(Credit: Next )

06

Next Burgundy Red Crepe Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

$71.00 at Next

This relaxed polo-style shirt pairs perfectly with almost any style of pants. Match with a knitted skirt for a comfy casual look.

H&M coated midi skirt
(Credit: H&M )

07

H&M Coated Skirt

$89.99 at H&M

For a fashionable fit straight from the runway, we love this sleek coated midi skirt. Pair with a fluffy knit for added texture.

target suede flats with triple buckle detail
(Credit: Target )

08

Target Women’s Pointed Toe Triple Strap Flats

$20.00 at Target

Add a splash of colour to your outfit with these suede-like flats featuring three buckle straps for an edgy touch.

billini patent shoulder bag with gold buckle detail
(Credit: Billini )

09

Billini Clara Shoulder Bag Cherry Red Patent

$79.95 at Billini

Give your outfit a luxe glow-up with this patent red shoulder bag complete with a gold buckle detail.

billini gold bracelet with red flower motif
(Credit: Billini )

10

Billini Venetia Bracelet Red-Gold

$49.95 at Billini

This dainty chain features bold red flower motifs guaranteed to add some flare to any fit.

le specs red sunglasses
(Credit: Le Specs )

11

Le Specs The Whisperer Garnet Sunglasses

$80.00 at Le Specs

A modern take on the classic cat eye, throw some serious shade with these snazzy sunglasses.

forever new patent slingback heels with bow detail
(Credit: Forever New )

12

Forever New Margo Bow Trim Slingback Heeled Sandals

$99.99 at The Iconic

These slingback heels are decorated with a sweet bow detail and feature a lush cushioned insole for added comfort.

cotton on bow stud earrings
(Credit: Cotton On )

13

Rubi Small Charm Earring

$12.99 at Cotton On

We love these bow-shaped stud earrings with a trendy cherry red and gold colour pairing to elevate any outfit.

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

