How to wear ‘Mocha Mousse’, Pantone’s colour of the year for 2025

If you’re suddenly seeing a surge of brown in stores and across social feeds, it’s most likely due to Pantone revealing its highly anticipated colour of the year as ‘Mocha Mousse’.
Unlike last year’s shade ‘Peach fuzz’, this warm brown hue can easily be worn all year round making it an instant colour staple in our wardrobe.
Whether you need some back-to-office outfit inspiration, or looking for some easy ways how to wear ‘Mocha Mousse’ we’ve rounded up our top fashion picks to give your wardrobe a stylish spruce up.
How to wear Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year ‘Mocha Mousse’
For the Weekend
Pair a breezy caramel dress with a woven bag and sleek slides for a relaxed look. Add a belt in a contrasting colour to break up an outfit and create balance.
02
Round Mini Crochet Bag
$19.90 at Uniqlo
03
Lily Nudes – Cocobutter
$98 at Tkees
For Work
Pop a comfy vest over the top of a linen blouse for a sophisticated yet cosy office look. Complete the outfit with a structured pair of pants and chic flats to match.
01
Aruba Boxy V-Neck
$89.95 at Brixton
02
Straight Pants
$44.95 at H&M
03
Bow Detail Slingbacks
$49.99 at H&M
Add an Accessory
If you’re not up for wearing ‘Mocha Mousse’ from head to toe, make a statement by adding a bold accessory in the trending hue. The warm tone pairs perfectly with almost any colour and outfit.
01
&me Knit Fedora – Camel
$10 at Big W
02
Murcia Chocolate Sunglasses
$34.95 at Sussan
03
Weave Detail Tote Bag
$60 at Target
