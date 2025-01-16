  •  
How to wear ‘Mocha Mousse’, Pantone’s colour of the year for 2025

Who said brown was boring?
Getty

If you’re suddenly seeing a surge of brown in stores and across social feeds, it’s most likely due to Pantone revealing its highly anticipated colour of the year as ‘Mocha Mousse’.

Unlike last year’s shade ‘Peach fuzz’, this warm brown hue can easily be worn all year round making it an instant colour staple in our wardrobe.

Whether you need some back-to-office outfit inspiration, or looking for some easy ways how to wear ‘Mocha Mousse’ we’ve rounded up our top fashion picks to give your wardrobe a stylish spruce up.

Jennifer Lopez walking down street wearing pantone colour of the year mocha mousse
Jennifer Lopez walking down the street wearing Pantone colour of the Year mocha mousse. (Credit: Getty )

How to wear Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year ‘Mocha Mousse’

For the Weekend

Pair a breezy caramel dress with a woven bag and sleek slides for a relaxed look. Add a belt in a contrasting colour to break up an outfit and create balance.

brown dress with belt
(Credit: H&M)

01

Belted Utility Dress

$69.99 at H&M

Shop Now
woven bag
(Credit: Uniqlo)

02

Round Mini Crochet Bag

$19.90 at Uniqlo

Shop Now
brown slide
(Credit: TKEES)

03

Lily Nudes – Cocobutter

$98 at Tkees

Shop Now

For Work

Pop a comfy vest over the top of a linen blouse for a sophisticated yet cosy office look. Complete the outfit with a structured pair of pants and chic flats to match.

knitted brown vest
(Credit: Brixton)

01

Aruba Boxy V-Neck

$89.95 at Brixton

Shop Now
brown pleated pants
(Credit: H&M)

02

Straight Pants

$44.95 at H&M

Shop Now
slingback flats
(Credit: H&M)

03

Bow Detail Slingbacks

$49.99 at H&M

Shop Now

Add an Accessory

If you’re not up for wearing ‘Mocha Mousse’ from head to toe, make a statement by adding a bold accessory in the trending hue. The warm tone pairs perfectly with almost any colour and outfit.

brown fedora hat
(Credit: Big W)

01

&me Knit Fedora – Camel

$10 at Big W

Shop Now
brown sunglasses
(Credit: Sussan )

02

Murcia Chocolate Sunglasses

$34.95 at Sussan

Shop Now
woven light brown tote bag
(Credit: Target )

03

Weave Detail Tote Bag

$60 at Target

Shop Now
brown and gold earrings
(Credit: Sussan)

04

Wood Stud Earrings

$14.95 from Sussan

Shop Now
Stephanie De Nobile

