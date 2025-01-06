The most stylish beach-approved tote bags for all your impending sun-soaked adventures

Beach days are synonymous with a classic Australian summer, and while the warmer days also coincide with the holiday season, it’s fair to say, Aussies know how to do beach days better than most.
Whether that’s gathering the troops for a classic BBQ or simply lounging in the sun, having all the essentials with you within arm’s reach is a must.
Finding a bag that is big enough to carry keys, a water bottle, sunnies, sunscreen, your favourite book, and a few snacks is easy enough, however, finding one that is beach-approved *and* stylish is another story.
So, to ensure you’re set to have the best summer filled with back-to-back beach days, we’ve rounded up the best beach tote bags that should be firmly on your summer must-haves list.
2025’s top beach tote bags
- Terry beach bag in liquorice, $69, Hommey (here’s why)
- Morgan & Finch Juno woven tote in navy, $19.95 (usually $29.95), Bed Bath N’ Table (here’s why)
- Sandler glow tote in tan raffia, $62.96 (usually $89.95), The Iconic (here’s why)
The best beach tote bags 2025
01
Terry beach bag in liquorice
$69 at Hommey
Take your summer style to the next level with the Hommey terry beach bag, a chic and functional essential. Made from soft, absorbent cotton terry, it dries quickly and offers ample space for your beach towel, along with pockets for organised storage.
Key features:
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
- Interior pockets and zipped compartment
- Lined interior
02
Morgan & Finch Juno woven tote in navy
$19.95 (usually $29.95) at Bed Bath N’ Table
Fancy a bohemian moment on the sand these summer holidays? Morgan & Finch have crafted this juno woven tote to withstand the hustle and bustle that is getting down to the beach, plus it’s front pocket and internal compartment makes it a super convenient option.
Key features:
- Made from jute cotton
- One internal zip pocket
- Conventional front pocket
03
Sandler glow tote in tan raffia
$62.96 (usually $89.95) at The Iconic
Is it obvious that we have a soft spot for straw bags? This one by Sandler is high on our wish list this summer.
Key features:
- Lined cotton interior
- Zipped main compartment
- Made from synthetic material
Also available at:
- $62.97 (usually $89.95) from Myer
04
Vivid Impressions beach tote
$71,20 (usually $89) at Gorman
Known for its bold prints, Gorman’s Vivid Impressions tote is waterproof all the while maintaining a stylish physique.
Key features:
- Interior zipped pocket
- Padded inside side pockets
- Elasticated top pocket for drink bottle
- Made from 100 per cent polyester
05
Carryall beach bag in Resort Coastal blue
$39.99 at Myer
Waterproof and easy to clean, music to our ears when it comes to a beach tote. This one from Sunnylife fits all of your beachside essentials, perfect for big families. Plus, nothing screams “summer is here” than its nautical striped design.
Key features:
- Waterproof
- Light-weight and durable
Also available at:
- $39.99 from Sunnylife
06
Arms Of Eve Lani beach bag in Red Apple
$89 at The Iconic
Something a bit different and most suited for the fashion-forward beachgoer is this fun cherry red number by Arms Of Eve.
Key features:
- Made from 100 per cent viscose cotton
- Also available in Pearl and Blueberry
Also available at:
- $89 from Arms Of Eve
Related articles:
- Sand-free beach towels: Our summer prayers have been answered
- Summer just got cooler with these epic inflatable water slides