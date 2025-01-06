  •  
The most stylish beach-approved tote bags for all your impending sun-soaked adventures

Vitamin sea.
Beach days are synonymous with a classic Australian summer, and while the warmer days also coincide with the holiday season, it’s fair to say, Aussies know how to do beach days better than most. 

Whether that’s gathering the troops for a classic BBQ or simply lounging in the sun, having all the essentials with you within arm’s reach is a must.

Finding a bag that is big enough to carry keys, a water bottle, sunnies, sunscreen, your favourite book, and a few snacks is easy enough, however, finding one that is beach-approved *and* stylish is another story. 

So, to ensure you’re set to have the best summer filled with back-to-back beach days, we’ve rounded up the best beach tote bags that should be firmly on your summer must-haves list. 

2025’s top beach tote bags

  Terry beach bag in liquorice, $69, Hommey
  Morgan & Finch Juno woven tote in navy, $19.95 (usually $29.95), Bed Bath N' Table
  Sandler glow tote in tan raffia, $62.96 (usually $89.95), The Iconic

The best beach tote bags 2025

01

Terry beach bag in liquorice

$69 at Hommey

Take your summer style to the next level with the Hommey terry beach bag, a chic and functional essential. Made from soft, absorbent cotton terry, it dries quickly and offers ample space for your beach towel, along with pockets for organised storage.

Key features:

  • Made from 100 per cent cotton
  • Interior pockets and zipped compartment
  • Lined interior
02

Morgan & Finch Juno woven tote in navy

$19.95 (usually $29.95) at Bed Bath N’ Table

Fancy a bohemian moment on the sand these summer holidays? Morgan & Finch have crafted this juno woven tote to withstand the hustle and bustle that is getting down to the beach, plus it’s front pocket and internal compartment makes it a super convenient option.

Key features:

  • Made from jute cotton
  • One internal zip pocket
  • Conventional front pocket
03

Sandler glow tote in tan raffia

$62.96 (usually $89.95) at The Iconic

Is it obvious that we have a soft spot for straw bags? This one by Sandler is high on our wish list this summer. 

Key features:

  • Lined cotton interior
  • Zipped main compartment
  • Made from synthetic material

Also available at:

  • $62.97 (usually $89.95) from Myer
04

Vivid Impressions beach tote

$71,20 (usually $89) at Gorman

Known for its bold prints, Gorman’s Vivid Impressions tote is waterproof all the while maintaining a stylish physique.

Key features:

  • Interior zipped pocket
  • Padded inside side pockets
  • Elasticated top pocket for drink bottle
  • Made from 100 per cent polyester
05

Carryall beach bag in Resort Coastal blue

$39.99 at Myer

Waterproof and easy to clean, music to our ears when it comes to a beach tote. This one from Sunnylife fits all of your beachside essentials, perfect for big families. Plus, nothing screams “summer is here” than its nautical striped design. 

Key features:

  • Waterproof
  • Light-weight and durable

Also available at:

06

Arms Of Eve Lani beach bag in Red Apple

$89 at The Iconic

Something a bit different and most suited for the fashion-forward beachgoer is this fun cherry red number by Arms Of Eve.

Key features:

  • Made from 100 per cent viscose cotton
  • Also available in Pearl and Blueberry

Also available at:

Olivia Marega

After completing a Bachelor of Marketing and Film Studies at the University of Sydney, Olivia stepped into the media industry. Drawing inspiration from her work with global film and television brands, including Prime Video, Universal Pictures, and Disney Plus, Olivia merges the latest buzzworthy trends and celebrity moments into her role as a Shopping Content Producer at Who and New Idea. Chronically online and always on the lookout for the next best thing, Olivia thrives on discovering and sharing top products to shop. Whether she’s testing a new fitness watch or experimenting with the latest chemical exfoliant, her genuine passion for beauty, fashion, technology, and homewares fuels her authentic content creation.

Janet Guan

Janet is a senior shopping content producer across various digital brands at Are Media including Better Homes and Gardens, New Idea, Who, Homes to Love, Now to Love, ELLE, marie claire and Gourmet Traveller. When she’s not finding new trinkets for her humble abode, you’ll most likely find her sipping wine next to a homemade charcuterie board.

