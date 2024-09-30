Tired of finding bits of sand in places where sand shouldn’t be – days (if not weeks) after that one trip to the beach last weekend? Well, we have finally found a solution for this beach day ick.

Enter: Sand-free beach towels.

No, this is not a drill. Sand-free beach towels are very real things that have been taking over the sandy beaches of Australia.

So, are you looking to make beach day even better than it already is? Read on for our top picks of the best sand-free beach towels you need to pack into your beach tote asap.

The best sand-free beach towels in Australia 2024

What are sand-free beach towels?

Appearance-wise, sand-free beach towels look pretty much identical to your regular beach towel, but the difference is in their construction. They’re often made from a fibre with no loops for sand to latch onto, for example, microfibre or velour, where sand slides off effortlessly with a gentle shake.

Plus, these innovative towels are designed to be quick-drying, ensuring you stay comfortable without any excess moisture clinging to you or your towel.