Tired of finding bits of sand in places where sand shouldn’t be – days (if not weeks) after that one trip to the beach last weekend? Well, we have finally found a solution for this beach day ick.
Enter: Sand-free beach towels.
No, this is not a drill. Sand-free beach towels are very real things that have been taking over the sandy beaches of Australia.
So, are you looking to make beach day even better than it already is? Read on for our top picks of the best sand-free beach towels you need to pack into your beach tote asap.
The best sand-free beach towels in Australia 2024
Tesalate Original Sand-Free Travel Beach Towel
$79 at Amazon
Available in a tonne of styles and colours, you can’t go wrong with hugely popular brand, Tesalate. With over one million sold and 36,000 five-star reviews, Tesalate towels are known for their innovation, quality, and of course, their beautiful patterns.
Sorrentina Velour Beach Towel – Rainbow Stripe
$29 (reduced from $59.99) at Canningvale
One for the kids (or yourself, really), this sand-free towel ensures the beach fun never ends. Made from 100 percent cotton and featuring a velour side, it makes cleaning up and dusting off before home time a breeze.
Limited Edition Boheme Paradise Towel by Grace Garrett Design
$49.00 at hardtofind
This towel is lightweight, ultra-absorbent, compact, and most importantly, says no to pesky sand. It is 100 percent designed in Australia and comes with a handy carry pouch, too.
SummerSand Microfibre Beach Towel
$49.95 at Amazon
The SummerSand microfibre towel has thousands of raving reviews from customers praising its style, design, and generous size.
“I’m pleasantly surprised with this towel! It dries my body fast and air dries fast while being far less bulky than a regular beach towel,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ll be bringing it to the lake with me since it will take up less space and is a decent size. It’d make a great gift since it’s wrapped up pretty! Highly recommend.”
Sky Gazer Sand Free Towel
$59.99 at The Iconic
This gorgeous towel comes with a matching carry pouch in the same print, so it’ll never be misplaced. Featuring 350gsm of SandResist fabric which repels sand and prevents odours by blocking bacteria growth, this is your new go-to beach accessory.
Haleey Sand-Free Beach Towel/Blanket
$39.99 at Amazon
These ultra-lightweight microfibre towels are available in a range of cute patterns and colours for different tastes. They are two-sided, silky smooth, and three times faster-drying than cotton.
What are sand-free beach towels?
Appearance-wise, sand-free beach towels look pretty much identical to your regular beach towel, but the difference is in their construction. They’re often made from a fibre with no loops for sand to latch onto, for example, microfibre or velour, where sand slides off effortlessly with a gentle shake.
Plus, these innovative towels are designed to be quick-drying, ensuring you stay comfortable without any excess moisture clinging to you or your towel.