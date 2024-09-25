Summer in Australia is unbeatable – from the beautiful sunshine, days spent by the pool or beach, and at-home BBQs, Aussies live their best life during the summertime.



However, as much as we LOVE soaking up the sun, there’s no denying that the heat can be brutal. We have to be very careful of the severe sun rays and ensure we are doing all we can to protect ourselves.



There’s where the latest beach accessory, the beach tent comes in…

(Credit: Pillow Talk)

Whether you’re spending the day at the beach with your family and want to keep your kids (and yourself) cool, or want to kick back on the beach with a book while soaking up the incredible ocean views, the right tent can make your beach days that much more enjoyable.



From serene days alone to fun family outings, we’ve rounded up the best beach tents to shop in Australia to make sure your summer is both fun and sun-safe!

2024’s top beach tents in Australia

CoolCabana Stripe Beach Shade, $189, Anaconda (here’s why) Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent, $211.66, Amazon (here’s why) Life! Sumatra 2.0 Navy & Silver Beach Shelter, $59.99, Anaconda (here’s why)

The best beach tents & cabanas to shop in Australia for summer 2024

01 CoolCabana Stripe Beach Shade from $189 at Anaconda Best for: Lightweight, stylish protection CoolCabanas are quickly becoming a popular choice for Aussies. Their chic beach tents are both stylish and practical – what more could you want? The square design offers more shade than the traditional dome tents and weighing in at only 5.3kg, the lightweight structure makes it very easy to carry around. If you’re spending the day on the beach alone, don’t worry, the CoolCabanas beach tent only requires one person to set it up. Size: Opens to 2m x 2m | Colours: Beige, blue Key features: UPF 50+ protection.

Provides 4 square meters of shade.

Sand pockets provide 16kg to keep you on the beach.

Lightweight and easily portable.

02 Sun Ninja Pop-Up Beach Tent from $139.95 at Amazon Best for: Large groups If you’re heading to the beach with a large group, look no further than the Sun Ninja Pop-Up Beach Tent. The outdoor sun shades are available in 4-person, or 8-person sizes and offer an exceptional amount of shade. The tent pops up easily and comes with stability poles and anchors, however, the added sandbag anchor system adds extra stability for those extra windy beach days. Sizes: 7×7.5 FT, 7.5×7.5 FT, 10×10 FT | Colours: Green, Navy, Royal Blue, Turquoise Key features: UPF 50+ protection.

Available in 4-person, and 8-person sizes.

Sandbag anchors for added stability.

Lightweight and easily portable.

Available at: $139.99 from Amazon Shop Now

03 Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent from $211.66 at Amazon Best for: Travellers and adventurers If you value portability and easy setup, the Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent is a great option for you! As the name suggests, this beach tent is incredibly easy to assemble, making it an excellent choice for beachgoers who are always on the move. If you’re the type of person who enjoys a bit of a hike in order to find a beautiful, secluded beach, the lightweight frame of the shade makes the bushwalk much easier. It also compacts down to ensure it is easy to carry and can even fit inside your beach bag. Size: Opens to (inches) 95 L x 52 H x 51 D | Colour: Blue Key features: UPF 50+ protection.

Water-resistant fabric.

Lightweight (under 2kg) and easily portable.

Available at: $211.66 from Amazon Shop Now

04 Bronte Beach Tent from $119 at Hardtofind Best for: Classic design lovers The Bronte Beach Tent provides a timeless look that screams Australian summer. This classic design is both stylish and functional. The high ceiling provides good headspace and while the tent provides a good amount of shade, it also remains open-ended on either side so you can still feel the lovely beach breeze. The tent packs into a lightweight carry bag for easy transport and can be easily erected by one person within minutes. Size: 3.6m x 1.8m | Colour: Polka dot Key features: Weights 3.7kg.

Easy setup.

Great airflow.

Available at: $119 from Hardtofind Shop Now

05 Life! Sumatra 2.0 Navy & Silver Beach Shelter from $59.99 at Anaconda Best for: Families on a budget Currently on sale, the Life! Sumatra 2.0 ticks all the boxes for an affordable and practical beach tent. This compact and easy-to-carry shelter seamlessly combines style, convenience, and protection for the perfect beach day. Equipped with large mesh windows and ventilation panels, you can say goodbye to stuffiness and instead enjoy the beach breeze while still being protected from the sun. The shelter even comes with a floor porch that doubles as a zip-close door you can change in privacy and also store your belongings safely whilst you swim. Size: 210 x 210 x 165 cm | Colours: Navy and Silver Key features: UPF 95+ protection.

Three roll open mesh windows.

No tools are required.

Carry bag with shoulder strap.