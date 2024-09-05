7 portable air conditioners and coolers to help beat the heat this summer

Living without air con during an Aussie summer? That can quickly turn into an experience you’d rather forget.

Luckily, portable air conditioners and evaporative coolers are here to save the day (and the next few months!).

In the midst of a sweltering hot summer, these cooling heroes are on call, ready to provide the refreshing breeze you need to beat the heat.

01 DeLonghi 2.6kW Portable Air Conditioner $799 at DeLonghi

With a 2.6kW cooling capacity, there’s no doubt this portable AC from DeLonghi will keep you cool on even the hottest summer nights.

Key features:

Three speed functions

Dehumidifying function (50L per 24 hours)

24 hour electronic timer and thermostat

Window kit included

Also available at:

$829 from The Good Guys

02 Kogan SmarterHome 3.5kW Portable Air Conditioner $429 at Kogan

This clever Kogan portable air conditioner connects to your smartphone, Google Home or Amazon Alexa, so that you can control the temperature with your voice or the touch of a finger.

“Apart from being slightly noisy the portable air conditioner cools my bedroom wonderfully,” said a reviewer. “The delivery was really quick and the installation was quick and easy using the instructions, I would recommend this product.”

Key features:

Dehumidifying capacity (28L per 24 hours)

Ideal for rooms up to 20sqm

Cooling temperatures 16-30° Celsius

Three modes – air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier

Control via the remote, control panel or the free Kogan SmarterHome app

Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa

One-year warranty

03 Rinnai 4.1kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner $989 at The Good Guys

Your air will be chilled in no time with Rinnai’s portable air con. It has a bunch of great features, including an in-built timer, various operating modes, a washable filter, a convenient water alarm, and you don’t even have to empty the water tray because it eliminates condensation through the exhaust duct.

Key features:

4.1kW cooling capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Multiple speed fan

Washable filter

Sleep mode

Inbuilt timer

Two-year warranty

Also available at:

$869.98 from Big W

04 EWT 9L Evaporative Cooler $229 at The Good Guys

With three fan settings to choose from, a timer and a nine-litre tank capacity, this evaporative cooler is a great way to keep cool whenever and wherever you want.

“This product is fantastic,” said a reviewer. “We use it in our large bedroom and lounge room when the days are 35-40. It has a remote control which is super convenient and 3 settings to play with. We brought some extra ice blocks from Woolworths to rotate them only [on] the really hot days. If you’re expecting this to cool your whole home you have to be realistic but its a fantastic addition.”

Key features:

9L water tank capacity

Three speeds

15-hour timer

Remote control

Easy to move from room to room

Eco-friendly

05 Evapolar evaCHILL EV-500 Personal Evaporative Cooler and Humidifier $149 at Amazon

With almost 2000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this evaporative cooler is perfect for popping on your desk when the office temperature just won’t cooperate. You can even use it to cool a small bedroom or space.

“I thought this might have been another one of my failed purchases but it does exactly what it says,” wrote a reviewer who left five stars. “It can cool a small room – even my study that gets the afternoon Australia Summer sun was noticeably improved.”

Key features:

Three-in-one cooling

Reduces outgoing temperature by up to 14° Celsius

All natural from basalt fibres

Energy-efficient and cost-saving

Powered by patented evaBREEZE technology

One-year warranty

06 Hyundai 4.1kW Smart Portable Air Conditioner $529 at Dick Smith

Enjoy the perfect temperature in your home with this small air conditioner, which effortlessly connects to Amazon Alexa and Google Home through an app. It also features a built-in fan and dehumidifier with adjustable temperatures from 16°C to 31°C.

“I bought it about a month ago and it simply met all the needs,” said a reviewer. “Easy to assemble and move through the environments. All functions work perfectly. I highly recommend it.”

Key features:

Cooling temperature of 16-31° Celsius

Wifi enabled

Three speed settings

Timer

Sleep mode

Digital display

Self evaporative

One-year warranty

Also available at:

$529 from Kogan

07 Solt 2.56kW Portable Air Conditioner $549 at The Good Guys

This unit is solid proof that good things can come in small packages. It’s lightweight, easy to transport and works extremely hard to keep your space nice and cool on those stinking hot days.

“Solid, somewhat lightweight unit that can deliver a powerful cold air current (in addition to dry and fan modes), perfect for cooling down a small bedroom. Has a light-off feature that helps when sleeping.”

Key features: