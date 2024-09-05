7 portable air conditioners and coolers to help beat the heat this summer

Living without air con during an Aussie summer? That can quickly turn into an experience you’d rather forget.
Luckily, portable air conditioners and evaporative coolers are here to save the day (and the next few months!).
In the midst of a sweltering hot summer, these cooling heroes are on call, ready to provide the refreshing breeze you need to beat the heat.
2024’s top portable air conditioners
- DeLonghi 2.6kW Portable Air Conditioner, $799, DeLonghi (here’s why)
- Kogan SmarterHome 3.5kW Portable Air Conditioner, $429, Kogan (here’s why)
- Rinnai 4.1kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner, $989, The Good Guys (here’s why)
The best portable air conditioners 2024
01
DeLonghi 2.6kW Portable Air Conditioner
$799 at DeLonghi
With a 2.6kW cooling capacity, there’s no doubt this portable AC from DeLonghi will keep you cool on even the hottest summer nights.
Key features:
- Three speed functions
- Dehumidifying function (50L per 24 hours)
- 24 hour electronic timer and thermostat
- Window kit included
Also available at:
- $829 from The Good Guys
02
Kogan SmarterHome 3.5kW Portable Air Conditioner
$429 at Kogan
This clever Kogan portable air conditioner connects to your smartphone, Google Home or Amazon Alexa, so that you can control the temperature with your voice or the touch of a finger.
“Apart from being slightly noisy the portable air conditioner cools my bedroom wonderfully,” said a reviewer. “The delivery was really quick and the installation was quick and easy using the instructions, I would recommend this product.”
Key features:
- Dehumidifying capacity (28L per 24 hours)
- Ideal for rooms up to 20sqm
- Cooling temperatures 16-30° Celsius
- Three modes – air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier
- Control via the remote, control panel or the free Kogan SmarterHome app
- Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa
- One-year warranty
03
Rinnai 4.1kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner
$989 at The Good Guys
Your air will be chilled in no time with Rinnai’s portable air con. It has a bunch of great features, including an in-built timer, various operating modes, a washable filter, a convenient water alarm, and you don’t even have to empty the water tray because it eliminates condensation through the exhaust duct.
Key features:
- 4.1kW cooling capacity
- Adjustable temperature control
- Multiple speed fan
- Washable filter
- Sleep mode
- Inbuilt timer
- Two-year warranty
Also available at:
- $869.98 from Big W
04
EWT 9L Evaporative Cooler
$229 at The Good Guys
With three fan settings to choose from, a timer and a nine-litre tank capacity, this evaporative cooler is a great way to keep cool whenever and wherever you want.
“This product is fantastic,” said a reviewer. “We use it in our large bedroom and lounge room when the days are 35-40. It has a remote control which is super convenient and 3 settings to play with. We brought some extra ice blocks from Woolworths to rotate them only [on] the really hot days. If you’re expecting this to cool your whole home you have to be realistic but its a fantastic addition.”
Key features:
- 9L water tank capacity
- Three speeds
- 15-hour timer
- Remote control
- Easy to move from room to room
- Eco-friendly
05
Evapolar evaCHILL EV-500 Personal Evaporative Cooler and Humidifier
$149 at Amazon
With almost 2000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this evaporative cooler is perfect for popping on your desk when the office temperature just won’t cooperate. You can even use it to cool a small bedroom or space.
“I thought this might have been another one of my failed purchases but it does exactly what it says,” wrote a reviewer who left five stars. “It can cool a small room – even my study that gets the afternoon Australia Summer sun was noticeably improved.”
Key features:
- Three-in-one cooling
- Reduces outgoing temperature by up to 14° Celsius
- All natural from basalt fibres
- Energy-efficient and cost-saving
- Powered by patented evaBREEZE technology
- One-year warranty
06
Hyundai 4.1kW Smart Portable Air Conditioner
$529 at Dick Smith
Enjoy the perfect temperature in your home with this small air conditioner, which effortlessly connects to Amazon Alexa and Google Home through an app. It also features a built-in fan and dehumidifier with adjustable temperatures from 16°C to 31°C.
“I bought it about a month ago and it simply met all the needs,” said a reviewer. “Easy to assemble and move through the environments. All functions work perfectly. I highly recommend it.”
Key features:
- Cooling temperature of 16-31° Celsius
- Wifi enabled
- Three speed settings
- Timer
- Sleep mode
- Digital display
- Self evaporative
- One-year warranty
Also available at:
- $529 from Kogan
07
Solt 2.56kW Portable Air Conditioner
$549 at The Good Guys
This unit is solid proof that good things can come in small packages. It’s lightweight, easy to transport and works extremely hard to keep your space nice and cool on those stinking hot days.
“Solid, somewhat lightweight unit that can deliver a powerful cold air current (in addition to dry and fan modes), perfect for cooling down a small bedroom. Has a light-off feature that helps when sleeping.”
Key features:
- Quiet operation
- Application Area: 18m²
- Operating Temperature Range: 17–35°C
- Water level sensor
- Dehumidifying function
- Multi-directional caster wheels
What’s the difference between a portable air conditioner and an evaporative cooler?
A portable air conditioner and an air cooler are both used to cool indoor spaces, but they work in different ways and have distinct advantages.
Portable air conditioner
A portable air conditioner functions similarly to a traditional central air conditioning system. It removes heat and humidity from the air through a refrigeration process, cooling the room in the process. It requires an exhaust hose to release hot air outside.
Portable AC units are effective in all climates, making them suitable for both dry and humid conditions. They can achieve lower temperatures and provide precise control over room temperature. However, they tend to consume more energy and can be a bit noisier.
Air cooler (evaporative cooler)
An air cooler, or evaporative cooler, cools the air through water evaporation. It draws in warm air, passes it through water-saturated pads, and releases cooler, moisturised air. This method is more energy-efficient and eco-friendly than traditional air conditioning, making air coolers a good option for dry climates.
However, they work best in low humidity environments and might not achieve the same low temperatures as portable air conditioners. They also add moisture to the air, which can be beneficial in dry conditions but not ideal for humid environments.
Related articles:
- 8 Best Cooling Fans To Shop In Australia 2024
- The Best Cooler Bags And Eskies To Keep You Cool Through Summer
- These 7 Wine Fridges Are Deserving Of Your Best Bottles